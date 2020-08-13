LINKS Demand Marketing Trailblazes The Bi-lingual On-demand Marketing Experience

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKS Demand Marketing formally introduces a new business model that will allow companies of any size to access on-demand marketing and public relations services virtually 24/7. Headquartered in Miami, LINKS' methodology and specialized network will serve a global clientele to reach markets as the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil and Pan-Europe.

Arising from a need for versatility in times of volatility, LINKS Demand Marketing seeks to consolidate traditional and evolving marketing practices. The agency's online portal will enable users to request services on project-based needs and without the long-term commitment of retainer fees, allowing clients more control and justified marketing investments.

The traditional agency model is outdated, which has kept small businesses from competing or generating awareness for their product. We help users develop their ideas, concepts and/or help them create a product that's ready to market. More importantly, LINKS gets them to the 'promote' stage of business, which is a client's main goal," stated CEO & Managing Partner – Edward De Valle.

A tech-oriented marketing firm, LINKS's structure is designed to make starting a project a seamless process. Whether in doubt or with a defined project in mind, users can access the platform to schedule a call with an account manager or simply select the services needed, choose to bid or quote, specify delivery time, provide details and upload related files. Once received, LINKS' professional marketers will execute under the agreed parameters.

The agency's capabilities will encompass every step of brand development, from concept to market. Services will range from brand identity and campaign development to public relations, event coordination, content creation, digital marketing, video production, presentation and web design.

Led by Edward De Valle, Owner of Grupo De Valle, LINKS Demand Marketing's team is represented by bilingual and diverse professionals and creators. With over two decades of experience in the traditional marketing and public relations sectors, Mr. De Valle, FORBES Latin America and the Caribbean former license holder, introduces a revolutionary business strategy in an ever-changing industry.

ABOUT: LINKS Demand Marketing is a US-based agency led by a team of multicultural minds with dynamic, creative everyday marketing solutions. LINKS' on-demand business model empowers clients to set ideas in motion while our hub-and-spoke methodology creates opportunities to move beyond borders.



