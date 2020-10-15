LinkShadow Named 'User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year' in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow, the Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year" award for the second year in a row in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

LinkShadow

LinkShadow enhances an organization's defenses against advanced cyberattacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously providing rapid insight into the effectiveness of a company's existing security investments and risk posture.

The LinkShadow platform is designed to manage threats in real-time with attacker behavior analytics and extensive machine learning capabilities to detect both internal & external threats. Powered by Machine Learning Algorithms, LinkShadow monitors the behavior of users and entities on the environment and pinpoints anomalies. It also empowers security teams with best-in-class threat hunting capabilities to defend their systems against the most sophisticated attacks as well as malicious insiders. LinkShadow is a plug-n-play, appliance-based solution with no limitations on the number of users, IPs, or packets.

"The growing complexity of businesses calls for a unique approach by the management when it comes to dealing with cybersecurity, as traditional approaches of deploying multiple products has led to significant challenges in the efficient investigation of threat and security breaches," said Fadi Sharaf, Sales Director, LinkShadow. "LinkShadow delivers a breakthrough approach, delivering rapid insights around security and risk posture, ROI on the existing security technologies from an efficiency and performance perspective, and scanning of the network for insider threats using VR technology."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"LinkShadow provides unparalleled detection of the most sophisticated threats which enhances an organization's defense against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, making the chance of an attacker passing through a network virtually nonexistent," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to congratulate LinkShadow for winning our 'User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year' award for the second straight year in our annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program."

LinkShadow's unique dashboards cover more than one area of Network Security and Visibility. Using LinkShadow can help reduce the number of employees needed to operate security products and cover essential areas of other security Solutions - whether UEBA, Threat Hunting, checking for Vulnerabilities in the browser and operating system, or using the Block Count Ratio to scale the ROI of the investments made in security products.

https://www.linkshadow.com/

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow

E: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://www.linkshadow.com/downloads/linkshadow-brochure.pdf

SOURCE LinkShadow