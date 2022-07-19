Linksys and Lifemote announce integration of Lifemote Analytics services into Linksys ISP Products

WiFi Assurance is an emerging concept for leading Internet Service Providers (ISP's) who have identified in-home connectivity as one of their main problems, and are looking for ways to quantify and focus their efforts into improving customer satisfaction. In this respect, Linksys provides one of the best-in-class mesh WiFi systems with the Linksys Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MX4200) to provide super-fast fibre to premises, due to its ability to deliver high speed WiFi across the whole home and thereby enabling the user to make use of greater bandwidth.

The Lifemote services integration means ISPs that supply the Linksys MX4200 can activate the Lifemote data collection agent inside to receive critical insights on troubleshooting and preventing home WiFi connectivity problems. Lifemote's solution offers a population-level analytical view of the types and prevalence of problems afflicting in-home connectivity of the subscribers, so that ISPs can, together with the help of Lifemote's Proactive Taskforce, identify and tackle these problems with best-in-class responses.

The integration is aimed at providing an end-to-end solution to the Home WiFi connectivity problems experienced by subscribers.

The Benefits of Linksys Mesh Systems Combined with Lifemote for ISPs

Linksys mesh solutions provide seamless, fast and reliable WiFi to every corner of the home. The Linksys customer-facing app allows for super-easy configuration and management of the network, and TR-069/TR-181 provides remote management and monitoring by the ISP.

The presence of Lifemote augments the Mesh offering by providing deep insight into the state of the WiFi network & quality of connection of the connected devices. ISP's client-facing organizations can deliver better service by delivering exact solutions to numerous possible Home WiFi connectivity issues that can arise due to common home usage issues.

With this cooperation ISPs get to reap the benefits of:

Strong in-home WiFi connectivity and wider coverage within the home

Ability to view population-level problem types and prevalence to assign correct resources within the organization in line with Customer Satisfaction goals

Roll out solutions to WiFi related problems faster

Decrease Customer Support costs, and increase Customer Loyalty metrics

Improve overall Return on Investment

How the Integration Works

Linksys can include a deployment mechanism in the firmware of the MX4200 device which can be invoked by the ISP using their TR-069 server. When the ISP enables Lifemote, the Lifemote agent is downloaded from the appropriate server and runs in the Linksys MX4200, collecting information about the devices within the network and the WiFi environment. This information is then sent to Lifemote where AI-driven analysis allows Lifemote to build up a history of that network and environment. All the insights are accessible to the ISPs in the form of easily interpretable traffic lights and histograms on common home WiFi usage problems such as Coverage, CPE Placement, Congestion, Mesh Setup and others through Lifemote's own UI and/or API's. Lifemote's UI provides actionable-insights for 1st Line Support Agents, granular and specific data for 2nd Line Support Agents, and population-view Proactive WiFi maintenance insights for all ISP Business Stakeholders.

Previously, Linksys and Lifemote had jointly deployed their services with success at UK's fast-growing Alt-net fiber to the home (FTTH) provider Community Fibre – details of which were reported in previous Press releases dated Aug 2021.

(link: https://lifemote.com/2021/08/18/community-fibre-rolls-out-lifemote/ )

On this collaboration, Albert Farag the Managing Director of Europe at Linksys said: "We're very excited to be collaborating with Lifemote and Community Fibre to expand access to reliable WiFi in the UK. Cooperation of Linksys' best-in-class solutions with Lifemote's WiFi Assurance capabilities will improve connectivity overall and we're happy to be a part of it."

CEO and Cofounder of Lifemote Networks Eren Soyak noted: "We at Lifemote are looking forward to growing together with our friends at Linksys. We've found their field and tech teams to be extremely professional and competent, and their platforms to adhere to the highest of technical standards."

About Linksys

At Linksys , we strive to build the world's most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Our Networking hardware solutions contribute to an ISP's competitive edge and customer satisfaction through innovative and scalable broadband solutions. Linksys has recently partnered with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security, to ensure our customers are kept safe whilst working, gaming or surfing the internet.

About Lifemote

Lifemote is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), that enables ISPs with ability to improve all of their subscribers' home WiFi Quality of Experience (QoE) to proactively take initiatives to deliver the best customer experience and boost key business metrics. Lifemote's analytics is deployed in more than 1.5 million homes and trusted by large and small ISPs across Europe. Adopting Lifemote improves Customer Support Center metrics, drives related costs down; and allows ISPs to take proactive initiatives, resulting in overall higher subscriber satisfaction and reduced cost of ownership. Fast launch to deployment and the ability to run the analytics regardless of the CPE type or vendor places Lifemote in a favored position among ISPs aiming to implement a culture of strategic initiative taking to improve customer experience. Lifemote analyzes QoE data enabling true proactive network maintenance by providing actionable analytics on each home and on a population-level.

