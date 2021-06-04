Linksys appoints Harry Dewhirst to CEO as company sets its eyes on the enterprise

"Linksys is taking a deeper dive into its roots as an innovative wireless technology while forging a new pathway to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity and security solutions for the new era of remote working and learning," said Harry Dewhirst, CEO, Linksys. "I look forward to accelerating the growth of the company as it embarks on this exciting journey to optimize the management of home and business networks and redefine itself as a new organization with a rich heritage in networking."

A seasoned entrepreneur, Dewhirst previously co-founded Amobee, an advertising technology company, which was bought in 2012 by SingTel for $321 million. He also served as the president of leading location data analytics company Blis, which achieved rapid global expansion under his leadership. Earlier in his career, Dewhirst founded boutique venture capital fund Ballpark Ventures, which has invested in over 40 early-stage technology companies, driving market-leading returns for investors.

Since its merger with Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HK: 6088) in 2018, Linksys has been on a pathway to operate as an independent organization. With the recent strategic alliance with Fortinet, which included a $75 million investment in Linksys, the two companies have joined forces to offer remote workers with connectivity and enterprise-grade security as well as unparalleled quality of service. Rob Atherton, vice president of corporate development, Fortinet, has also been appointed to the Linksys board of directors. A seasoned executive with a twenty-plus year career driving organic and inorganic growth in networking and security companies, Atherton is expected to help steer the company's enterprise growth and go-to-market strategy. Chet Pipkin has also been named chairman of the board.

"Linksys is a recognized and award-winning leader in mesh Wi-Fi, and I have full confidence in Harry's ability to take the organization to new heights. I'm thrilled to join this innovative and nimble organization with such a strong legacy in engineering and consumer technology," said Rob Atherton, vice president of corporate development, Fortinet, and board of directors, Linksys. "Together Fortinet and Linksys will bring new solutions to enterprise organizations navigating the new era of work by equipping employees with seamless and secure connectivity to efficiently work from home."

