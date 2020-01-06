Linksys Unveils The Future Of Wellness And Safety With Advanced Motion Sensing Technology And In-Vehicle Presence Detection At CES 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 22:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
Linksys returns to the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in collaboration with Origin Wireless, the leader in Wireless AI sensing technology, to showcase new healthcare and security enhancements through in-car motion recognition, breathing and sleep tracking, and fall detection software.
|
MEDIA OPP:
|
Linksys is inviting media to the Belkin International table at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage Hotel to see the Linksys Wellness Pods and Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection system first-hand. Media will get a chance to view a video demonstration of how Linksys Aware motion sensing technology works in the Wellness Pods and Vehicle Presence Detection system, as well as get an opportunity to talk to Linksys product experts about the Origin Wireless collaboration and applications.
|
WHAT:
|
Linksys Wellness Pods – Created in partnership with Origin Wireless, the Linksys Wellness Pods will allow for more detailed insight into consumer well-being, targeting those who want to better manage their health, as well as monitor the health of loved ones, especially the growing aging-in-place population. Built to work in tandem with Linksys Velop Tri-Band nodes and through Linksys Aware software, the Wellness Pods offer better understanding and extra peace of mind when prioritizing health goals by monitoring daily routines, and tracking breathing patterns, sleep quality and fall detection without the use of wearables or cameras.
|
Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection – Linksys is applying its Linksys Aware motion sensing software to in-vehicle monitoring, tackling safety issues such as children or pets being left unattended in cars during extreme temperatures. Utilizing its built-in Linksys Aware software, the Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection system is able to detect motion and breathing when the vehicle is turned off to notify user(s) when movement and/or breathing occurs to prevent danger.
|
WHERE:
|
Pepcom Digital Experience! Las Vegas
|
The Mirage Hotel, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. So. Las Vegas, NV 89109
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, January 6, 7:00pm – 10:30pm
SOURCE Belkin International
Share this article