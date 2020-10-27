Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System Now Available

Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 800 platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Velop AX4200 system is the newest flagship WiFi 6 mesh system from Linksys, engineered to offer the latest generation of WiFi at an attractive price. It was designed to make whole-home mesh and WiFi 6 accessible to more households as the modern world shifts to normalize distance learning and working from home. The Velop AX4200 system is an ideal solution for households competing for wireless bandwidth between smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and other devices by providing uninterrupted connectivity and faster speeds, and enhancing productivity when working remote, video chatting, virtual teaching and online learning.

The Velop AX4200 system combines the benefits of the latest WiFi standard with Linksys' award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology to deliver true gigabit WiFi speeds to every corner of the home, all with the flexibility, scalability and interoperability with Velop mesh systems. The Velop AX4200 system covers 2,700 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 40 devices per node all sharing the same bandwidth. It contains 4 gigabit ethernet ports to provide uninterrupted high-speed connectivity for wired smart TVs, streaming devices and gaming consoles.

"Home networks are constrained more than ever with most people working from home, schooling from home, or utilizing WiFi for streaming videos or gaming. This new Velop WiFi 6 mesh system is designed to carry all of the heavy WiFi demand at an affordable price," said Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. "It's really incredible because our mission is to build innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that will someday connect every person and everything in the world and bring transformational WiFi experiences to life, and with our well-timed, well-priced, robustly engineered WiFi 6 portfolio we are well on our way."

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 – Built with the latest generation WiFi technology and security standards set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, WiFi 6 certification ensures increased capacity and network safety for customers and their devices.

– Built with the latest generation WiFi technology and security standards set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, WiFi 6 certification ensures increased capacity and network safety for customers and their devices. Future-Ready WiFi – Linksys Intelligent Mesh is the only mesh system that's interoperable with its entire portfolio. It's flexible and scalable so consumers can expand their network as needs grow, with a simple addition of any Linksys mesh node/router.

– Linksys Intelligent Mesh is the only mesh system that's interoperable with its entire portfolio. It's flexible and scalable so consumers can expand their network as needs grow, with a simple addition of any Linksys mesh node/router. Qualcomm Networking Pro 800 platform – With 8 streams of tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 64-bit 1.4GHz Quad-Core ARM processor powering dynamic data processing and management, the Velop AX4200 provides game-changing network advancements that enhance efficiency, range and power consumption and deliver more capacity for online gaming, video calls and meetings, and 8K streaming on their devices.

With 8 streams of tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 64-bit 1.4GHz Quad-Core ARM processor powering dynamic data processing and management, the Velop AX4200 provides game-changing network advancements that enhance efficiency, range and power consumption and deliver more capacity for online gaming, video calls and meetings, and streaming on their devices. Tri-band dynamic backhaul – Unlike some mesh systems that use a dedicated backhaul and limit the number of bands that the user can connect to, Linksys uses a dynamic backhaul, allowing access to all 3 bands throughout the home. Linksys' dynamic backhaul technology chooses the best band to connect between nodes.

The Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System is now available at Linksys.com, Best Buy and other major retailers.

About Linksys

The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and integrated Linksys Aware WiFi motion sensing software, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home and business ("Connected Home and Business" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

