Linode Cloud Hosting wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linode, the leading cloud for developers, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Services category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last night.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

"At Linode, we strive to deliver the best possible customer service experience in the market," said Vice President of Customer Support & Success, Richard Myers. "Winning a Stevie Award is a huge honor for the entire Linode team and further validates our unique human-centric service model. Our customers not only want the best value and performance, but also demand a differentiated level of service to help bring their visions to life."

About Linode

Linode is the leading cloud for developers demanding maximum performance, reliability and value for their modern applications. Pioneering cloud hosting since 2003, we empower over 800,000 developers worldwide through our 9 data centers to easily build and scale their server infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.

