Linode Opens Toronto Data Center

According to a recent study , Canada is the fifth most represented country in terms of developer talent internationally, with roughly a third of Canada's developer community calling Toronto home. In 2018, Toronto created more new technology jobs than San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC combined.

In order to simplify their infrastructure and reduce costs, more than 73% of Canadian organizations have moved part, if not all, of their IT delivery to the cloud. Linode's new data center in Toronto will help make cloud computing simple, affordable and accessible for the region's developer community.

"Starting in 2003, our mission has been to democratize cloud worldwide. By launching in Canada, we're making the power of our platform available to the hobbyist developer, the startup and the growing business," said Christopher Aker, Linode founder and CEO. "Now, tens of thousands of our customers and more than half a million developers can now deploy Linode to store their data on Canadian soil."

The Toronto data center includes availability of all Linode features and services, and uses the company's latest server builds and next generation network backbone. Linode Toronto satisfies the in country data compliance requirements of the Canadian Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ("PIPEDA") and Anti-Spam Legislation ("CASL").

About Linode

Linode is the leading cloud for developers demanding maximum performance, reliability and value for their modern applications. Pioneering cloud hosting since 2003, we empower over 800,000 developers worldwide through our 10 data centers to easily build and scale their server infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

