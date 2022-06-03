LINTELOO is taking part in Salone del Mobile 2022

Eleven new products from seven designers

ZEIST, Netherlands and MILAN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of brands can't wait to showcase their latest and greatest products from their best designers at the 60th edition of Salone del Mobile 2022 (7–12 June). World-renowned Dutch furniture brand LINTELOO will be there too, naturally. The company is proud of its compelling series of new products by seven highly skilled designers: three Dutch, two Canadian, one French and one German. Each one of the eleven items are consonant with LINTELOO, which is known for its innovative and durable quality without ever losing sight of comfort, aesthetics and durability.

The designers

LINTELOO is proud to work with designers from all over the world. The innovative approach, the powerful signature and the meticulous attention to detail of people like Paola Navone, Marcel Wolterinck and Dan Yeffet continue to amaze and impress us. The result is a collection of designs that stand the test of time.

The collection

Every item in the LINTELOO collection is beautifully designed and crafted. Yet each one is also there to be used, to live with, to enjoy. Traces of use add character, gracing the furniture with visible reminders of a life well lived. At LINTELOO, this concept is known as "perfect imperfection". Just as it is simply fantastic that no two pieces of leather are the same and that the surface veining of marble is different every time. LINTELOO effectively celebrates such differences.

The connection

Within LINTELOO, "connection" is a core value: bringing people together in an environment where they will feel comfortable and safe. In one way or another, each of the designs that will festively and officially become part of the collection on their debut at this edition of Salone del Mobile has "connection" as its theme. The designers who started creating for LINTELOO with this theme in mind are Anthony Guerrée, Sebastian Herkner, Roderick Vos, Sjoerd Vroonland and Jan te Lintelo.

CLAMP – Sjoerd Vroonland

While he has had his own label since 2014, Sjoerd Vroonland (b. 1985) also works for other firms. His designs reveal his enduring bond with Rotterdam's HMC, the school where he completed his initial training in woodworking, furniture building and interior design. A true craftsman who works primarily with wood, Vroonland is also a master of innovative construction. For this piece he chose a metal frame with a tabletop consisting of two parts. Vroonland loves to see – and show – how one type of material grips the other. Talk about "making connections"! For example, the metal frame leaves the clamp, to which CLAMP owes its name, in plain view. The buyer chooses the best combination of marble and wood – mainly from residual materials, bearing in mind one of the LINTELOO credos: optimal sustainability. This makes the piece you choose even more one-of-a-kind, completely to your own taste.

MALIBU – Jan te Lintelo

This design by LINTELOO founder Jan te Lintelo (b. 1954) lives up to its name. It refers to the beach town, just outside of Los Angeles, which boasts many architectural highlights. Drawn by its laid-back atmosphere involving sun, sea and beach, numerous movie stars have made it their home. Malibu's nickname "the original Surf City" is entirely fitting. This sofa has the same combination of cool, relaxed and luxurious. With its comfortable central part atop an elegant frame with subtle legs, this sofa seems to float on air. The EASY LIVING sofa, one of Te Lintelo's oldest designs, remains one of LINTELOO's bestsellers. Given the initial enthusiastic response, the MALIBU sofa seems very likely to be headed in the same direction.

BIJOU – Roderick Vos

When LINTELOO went into business in 1993, young Roderick Vos (b. 1965) was one of the first designers whom Jan te Lintelo involved in his company. Vos now has an incredible number of successful designs to his name for a wide range of brands, including his own, Studio Roderick Vos. His coffee / side table BIJOU is yet another jewel on his crown. Lifting or lowering the top of BIJOU enables you to give it the desired height. The simple action is reminiscent of the working of childhood toys, immediately giving the design a timeless character. Linking the present with the past, BIJOU can even be considered a playful nod to Art Deco, like so many other designs by Roderick Vos. There is also a link with Japan, where seemingly simple constructions like this are more common. All of this makes BIJOU a fantastic item to present at the world's largest design fair.

IWA – Roderick Vos

IWA is a Japanese word for stone. For its creator, Roderick Vos (b. 1965), IWA's extremely solid and unadorned design evokes associations with The Flintstones, the 1960s American animated series set in the Stone Age. IWA comes as a coffee table and as a dining table. Both have the same robust undertone, but each also has its own signature. The coffee table is a marvel of innovation in its use of materials: plywood stacked and milled in waves, creating an exciting flame effect. The dining table is simple and pure, almost as a child would draw a table. But the two sets of legs can be placed in different positions and even turned upside down. It is yet another LINTELOO design that allows you, the buyer, to put your own spin on the piece.

BROADWAY – Roderick Vos

Every so often you see something so simple – and so brilliant – that you wonder: "Why hadn't someone thought of this earlier?" At the same time, BROADWAY, designed by Roderick Vos, has something so obvious and familiar that you think: "But this sofa has been around for long time already, hasn't it?" The transitions from the front to the sides and from the sides to the back of this modular sofa are bevelled at a 45º angle. Can a design be both organic and cubist? In the case of BROADWAY, yes it can. It is both substantial and rectilinear, sturdy yet graceful. A powerful silhouette underscored by a thick cord. This distinctive Vos design is sure to cause a furore in Milan.

OFFSET – Anthony Guerrée

Before starting his own studio in 2020, French designer Anthony Guerrée (b. 1987) had already gained considerable experience, including at the famous Studio Andrée Putman. In his designs, he likes to put the beholder on the wrong track. Consider the various coffee tables from his OFFSET series. Aren't those mostly razor-sharp milled puzzle pieces? With a slot in one piece and a slot in the other, just slide them together at a 90º angle and you will have the most stable base and construction you could want. The design is flawless and incredibly crisp, with a sublime finish. These pieces unite two materials with a completely different look and feel – wood and marble – with stunning precision.

TILT – Anthony Guerrée

Studying one's illustrious predecessors and drawing inspiration from the past is hardly a weakness. French designer Anthony Guerrée (b. 1987) is fond of doing just that. So it's hardly surprising to find unmistakable Art Deco traits in the clear interplay of lines of his TILT armchair. The slant of the seat in relation to the arm and backrest is repeated at the bottom along the front. He achieves the slant – TILT! – in the most imaginative way: a wooden pole running along the full breadth cants both the comfortable armchair and the accompanying pouf ever so slightly. Now there's a thoroughly unique and innovative take on legs! With his TILT and four other superlative designs, Guerrée will be making a smashing debut with LINTELOO at Salone del Mobile.

ALTER – Anthony Guerrée

The ALTER table by Anthony Guerrée (b. 1987) is a practical dining-room table rich in special details. Look at the way the oak veneer divides the tabletop in two, with its two sharp corners and two rounded edges, and notice that playful notch in the tapered leg. So cleverly and boldly conceived by this young French designer. A paragon of a masterpiece that reveals itself somewhat modestly, yet connoisseurs will recognise its class at a glance.

BLEND – Anthony Guerrée

The strong connection between LINTELOO and designer Anthony Guerrée (b. 1987) stems from a shared love of combining functionality, design and craftsmanship. The BLEND dining-room bench reflects this, being highly practical, a feast for the eyes and amazingly well made. As a modular dining-room sofa, the BLEND leaves room for individuality. Each buyer has the opportunity to choose the BLEND that best connects with the rest of their interior. Guerrée is making his debut with LINTELOO in Milan, and with no fewer than five designs, it is bound to make quite a splash.

HEATH – Yabu Pushelberg

HEATH is a series of bespoke, curvilinear designs. The series opened with the armchair, sofa and coffee tables, but now those are complemented by the dining chair. It, too, comes in two different versions: there is a HEATH dining chair with a closed shell that embraces you, but also one with open sides for a lighter silhouette. Each version is a masterpiece in its own right, but they also combine to form a great duo for those who prefer to vary things around a large dining-room table. It is a handsome addition to the other items in the HEATH series by George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, operating since 1980 in Toronto under the name Yabu Pushelberg.

GILBERT – Sebastian Herkner

With his ARP series for LINTELOO, German designer Sebastian Herkner (b. 1981) has already delivered top-notch seating design. But now there is his GILBERT, an armchair with love-seat allure. The GILBERT lends itself perfectly to creating a 21st-century take on a 19th-century invention: furniture for tête-à-tête, a sofa that lets you sit at an angle to enable a good conversation. Lounging for hours in silence with a good book and your legs tucked beneath you, or snuggling close to the one you love... The GILBERT makes it all possible. It is comfort, flexibility and individuality elegantly merged into one design by Herkner, whose coffee table TERRACE is also in the LINTELOO collection.

