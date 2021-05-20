LINUS™ Kitchen Faucet Collection: Water-efficient Never Looked So Good…and Colorful

LUMBERTON, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO relaunches their LINUS faucet collection with nine new full color finishes. The updated LINUS kitchen faucet has been re-engineered to powerfully clean using less water, boasting a water-efficient 1.5 GPM flow rate.

BLANCO LINUS Kitchen Faucet shown in Coal Black BLANCO LINUS Kitchen Faucet shown in Concrete Gray

The sleek low-profile style, fully insulated pull-out handspray and angular design of the LINUS is a signature BLANCO faucet that's on-trend with modern design principles. Now available in full finishes that match all nine SILGRANIT sink colors, when paired with a BLANCO sink, creates a unified, bold, color-coordinated kitchen water hub that homeowners will love.

"The LINUS kitchen faucet collection is ideal for homeowners looking for a sophisticated faucet that combines environmentally-conscious features, performance and simplistic design," states Edyta Drutis, BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America. "The collection features a wide range of solid color finishes and a wealth of options for design enthusiasts – from monochromatic elements of concrete and white to different shades of gray and black. This faucet line truly stands out."

In addition to the LINUS changing from dual finish to full color refresh, BLANCO is adding two brand new hues across its entire faucet offering: Coal Black and Concrete Gray. Concrete Gray is a soft shade of dove gray, while the much anticipated Coal Black is the perfect matte-black accent for those who love bold design.

BLANCO LINUS is available in two metal finishes, Chrome and PVD Steel, and nine new full color finishes including Anthracite, Biscuit, Café, Cinder, Coal Black, Concrete Gray, Metallic Gray, Truffle and White. List price from $550 to $625. In addition to coordinating with BLANCO sink finishes, the LINUS collection perfectly matches with the TORRE soap dispensers (formerly known as ALTA).

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market for over 30 years.

