Linux Foundation Brings the Year to a Close with 21 New Members Making the Commitment to Open Source

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 18 Silver members and 3 Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation in some of the world's most successful open source projects including Hyperledger, Kubernetes, Linux, Node.js and ONAP. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world's largest open collaboration communities.

Since the start of 2018, on average a new organization has joined The Linux Foundation every day.

"It is incredible to welcome twenty-one new members who are demonstrating a commitment to open source as we come to the end of the year," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "The world of open source has seen amazing advancements this year, and we look forward to working with all our new and existing members to achieve even more in 2019."

In addition to joining the Foundation, many of the new members have joined Linux Foundation projects such as Automotive Grade Linux , the Ceph Foundation , the Cloud Native Computing Foundation , Hyperledger and Zephyr . For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/ .

Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects. The new Linux Foundation Silver members who joined recently are:

Associate members of The Linux Foundation include government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:

FASRC - Harvard was established with the founding principle of facilitating the advancement of complex research by providing leading edge computing services.

was established with the founding principle of facilitating the advancement of complex research by providing leading edge computing services. Her Majesty's Government is the central government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland .

is the central government of the of and . Wall Street Blockchain Alliance is a non-profit trade association created for financial market professionals, by financial market professionals.

With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking (ONAP, OPNFV and more), security (Core Infrastructure Initiative), cloud (Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and more), blockchain (Hyperledger) and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

Note - The Linux Foundation releases a look back list of new members joining the organization every month.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

PR@LinuxFoundation.org

415-420-7880

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

