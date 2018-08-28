Linux Foundation Continues Growing at More Than a Member a Day With Addition of Fifty-One Silver and Associate Members in One Month
SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 47 Silver members and 4 Associate members in the month of July. Linux Foundation members help support development of the shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world's largest open collaboration communities.
"We continue to be amazed at the consistent growth in support for the open source community from across an enormous variety of industries, with an average of more than one member joining The Linux Foundation each day in 2018," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "From automotive to entertainment to finance and more, open source has become pervasive in society. These new members have made a commitment to contribute the resources and support that enables the community to build and innovate."
In addition to joining the Foundation, many of the new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like the Academy Software Foundation, Akraino Edge Stack, Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger, LF Deep Learning, and LF Networking. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.
Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects. The new Linux Foundation Silver members who joined in the month of July are:
- Aljabr provides a modern approach to reusable data processing and computation pipelines for a cloud native world.
- Animal Logic is recognized as one of the world's leading independent creative digital studios.
- Antmicro is an embedded technology company which combines latest software and hardware technologies to create advanced products for its customers.
- ARRIS provides solutions and services to transform the future of connectivity.
- Atomist Inc. is a platform purpose-built for delivering modern cloud native applications.
- Banzai Cloud is simplifying the transition to microservices on Kubernetes.
- Basking Automation GmbH is building automation for office buildings of the digital age.
- Bezant Foundation Ltd is a decentralized payment platform enabling the creation of robust applications.
- Blue Sky Studios is a computer animation film studio.
- BlueData Inc makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective to deploy big data analytics.
- BoxBoat Technologies helps global companies develop, integrate, and deploy applications faster with emerging technologies.
- ChainDigit helps with enterprise blockchain consulting.
- Chainyard turns blockchain into business results.
- China Securities Credit Investments is a credit management financial institution.
- Cockroach Labs is a cloud native SQL database for building global, scalable cloud services that survive disasters.
- Coil Technologies, Inc. makes it easier to earn money on the web.
- Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies.
- DigiCert simplifies PKI-based security solutions at any scale, so you can focus on growing your business.
- DoIT International provides professional services and software for startups.
- Eden Partners is a new generation blockchain technology with scalability and safety.
- ELASTX delivers truly automated cloud services.
- Epic Games, Inc. brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web.
- Federal Express is a multinational courier delivery services company.
- FinFabrik empowers people and businesses to access investment opportunity, take sound decisions and enjoy the experience of building wealth.
- InfraCloud Technologies helps organizations build scalable products and modernize their applications using cloud native principles and machine learning.
- Intain Fintech Pte Ltd combines the powers of AI and blockchain.
- Kumina B.V. designs, builds, operates and supports IT infrastructures that help companies thrive online, excelling at Kubernetes and cloud solutions.
- Matrix I.T CloudZone Ltd helps grow businesses by adopting the most advanced cloud technologies at a minimal cost.
- MYCOM OSI provides solutions for performance management, service quality management, fault management, analytics, and automation.
- NXM Technologies Inc is a blockchain IoT security company developing technology that enables smart devices everywhere to operate and communicate with each other automatically and securely without human intervention.
- Prophetstor is a leading AIOps platform for modern IT environments.
- Puppet provides modern automation delivery and operation of software across its entire lifecycle - simply, securely and at scale.
- R&D China Information Technology Co. Ltd. is a cloud solution provider.
- Radisys enables communications service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models.
- Scality delivers web-scale storage that powers digital businesses.
- Scalyr aggregates server logs and metrics into a centralized system in real time.
- Sensu, Inc. empowers businesses to automate their monitoring workflow and gain deep visibility into their infrastructure, applications and operations.
- SIA Exon LV develops blockchain solutions, IoT services, platforms and applications.
- SideFX is a world leader in the development of 3D animation and visual effects software for use in film, commercials and video games.
- Spireon, Inc. allows industries to manage their fleet in real-time, with business critical data on a single, easy-to-use dashboard.
- SysEleven GmbH is a leading managed hosting provider in Germany.
- The Walt Disney Studios brings quality movies, music and stage plays to consumers throughout the world.
- Uchida Tsusho is an information system development business.
- Walimai Zhejiang Information Technology's sophisticated and banking level security enables consumers to verify the authenticity of products with ease.
- WaveMaker Inc helps build, pivot and scale applications twice as fast and at half the cost.
- Weta Digital Limited is one of the world's premier visual effects companies.
- Windmill Enterprise delivers trusted blockchain solutions that allow enterprises to incorporate decentralized blockchain security features into their existing infrastructure.
Associate members of The Linux Foundation include government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:
- I-SENSE Group of ICCS addresses the evolving connectivity needs of embedded devices including mobility communication services, intelligent transport systems, environmental monitoring, applications for next generation emergency services and infrastructure monitoring for foundation of future smart cities.
- OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) is a non-profit consortium fostering a community of industrial as well as research contributors for open source software.
- Open Sourcing Mental Illness LTD is a non-profit corporation dedicated to raising awareness, educating, and providing resources to support mental wellness in the tech an open source communities.
- Vanderbilt University is a private research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain, and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.
