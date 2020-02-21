Linux Foundation, LF Networking, and LF Edge Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Networking & Edge Summit North America 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Networking , the umbrella organization fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack, and LF Edge , the umbrella organization building an open source framework for the edge, today announced initial keynote speakers for Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONES) North America 2020 . The event takes place April 20-21 in Los Angeles, California.

Open Networking & Edge Summit (formerly Open Networking Summit) is the industry's premier open networking event now expanded to comprehensively cover Edge Computing, Edge Cloud and IoT. The event enables collaborative development and innovation across enterprises, service providers/telcos and cloud providers to shape the future of networking and edge computing with a deep focus on technical, architectural and business discussions in the areas of Open Networking & AI/ML-enabled use cases for 5G, IoT, Edge and Enterprise deployment, as well as targeted discussions on Edge/IoT frameworks and blueprints across Manufacturing, Retail, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Telco Edge cloud, among other key areas.

Keynote speakers this year include:

Andre Fuetsch , Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T Services, Inc.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T Services, Inc. Dan Kohn , Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

, Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation Alex Choi , Senior Vice President of Strategy and Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG

, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG Farah Papaioannou , Co-Founder and President, Edgeworx, Inc.

, Co-Founder and President, Edgeworx, Inc. Anders Rosengren , Head of Architecture & Technology, Ericsson

, Head of Architecture & Technology, Ericsson Justin Dustzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Equinix

Aparna Sinha , Director of Product Management, Google Cloud

, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud Bill Ren , Chief Open Source Liaison Officer, ICT Infrastructure Open Source GM, Huawei

, Chief Open Source Liaison Officer, ICT Infrastructure Open Source GM, Huawei Marisa S. Viveros , Vice President of Strategy and Offerings, IBM

, Vice President of Strategy and Offerings, IBM Ashiq Khan , Head of Cloud and NFV, Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

, Head of Cloud and NFV, Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Arpit Joshipura , General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation

, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation Heather Kirksey , Vice President, Community and Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation

Additional keynote speakers, as well as the full schedule of sessions, will be announced the first week of March.

Conference Registration is $950 through March 10, 2020 with additional registration options available including $300 Hall Passes, $600 Academic Passes, and $500 Student Passes. Non-profit and group discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page . Members of The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Projects (including LFN and LF Edge) receive a 20 percent discount on all registration fees; contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted; for information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here .

Open Networking and Edge Summit North America 2020 is made possible thanks to Platinum Sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Ericsson, and Huawei, Gold Sponsor IBM, and Silver Sponsor Red Hat. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Jill Lovato at jlovato@linuxfoundation.org .

Additional Resources

YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events: https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY

Open Networking Summit North America 2019 Event Recap: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-networking-summit-north-america-2019/

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

https://www.linuxfoundation.org

