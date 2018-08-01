Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) Continues Rapid Global Growth With Addition of Eight New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects such as ONAP and OPNFV, today announced the addition of eight new Silver and Associate members, continuing its rapid global growth. New LFN members ARRIS International plc, Affirmed Networks, CAICT, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, SDNLAB and SnapRoute join 104 other technology leaders within the networking industry, to accelerate the development and adoption of open source and open standards-based networking technologies.

"Earlier this year we decided to unite many of our open source networking projects under the LFN umbrella in order to provide greater cohesion and streamline efforts across projects," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. "The continued, global growth of LFN membership shows that organizations see value in the rapid development of open source solutions and standards that will define tomorrow's networks and support emerging communications technologies and services."

The new members will contribute to LFN's seven networking projects: FD.io, ONAP, OpenDaylight, OPNFV, PNDA, SNAS.io, and Tungsten Fabric. LFN supports the momentum of the open source networking sector by integrating the governance of participating projects in order to enhance operational excellence, simplify member engagement, and increase collaboration. ARRIS International plc, Affirmed Networks, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI and SnapRoute have joined as Silver members while CAICT, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, and SDNLAB have joined as Associate members.

The LFN community will come together on September 25-27, 2018 in Amsterdam for Open Networking Summit Europe. Open Networking Summit is the industry's premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of Open Source Networking, including SDN, NFV, orchestration and the automation of cloud, edge, network, and IoT services. To learn more and register for the event, visit here.

Member Supporting Quotes:

"Open source technologies allow the acceleration of innovation from a broader ecosystem," said Angela Whiteford, Vice President Product Management and Marketing, Affirmed Networks. "As members of the Linux Foundation, we are committed to helping the open source community remain at the forefront of innovation as the industry continues its transformation to cloud-based architectures that will support 5G."

"We are excited to join The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Networking as it will help us make a difference in providing telecom services because of their important role in enabling support and innovation of the latest open source ICT solutions," said Eng. Samer Haqoun, Equinox's Deputy CEO, Sales and Business Development

"MYCOM OSI's leading service assurance solution helps CSPs with over 2B subscribers in total manage their network and service quality, and we are delighted to join Linux Foundation Networking to contribute our expertise in these key areas," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO of MYCOM OSI "Primarily we will be contributing to ONAP with service assurance, automation and analytics but fully expect that our work will be leveraged in associated projects such as OpenDaylight and OPNFV. The Linux Foundation is leading the way with open source projects and we look forward to helping accelerate development and industry adoption of open source networking technology."

"Linux Foundation Networking unifies key networking projects, giving them a clear path to delivering deployment-ready open source solutions. SnapRoute is excited to collaborate within the LFN to help drive an operational model that enables the network to thrive in an increasingly Cloud Native world." - Dom Wilde, CEO SnapRoute

About the Newest LFN Members:

ARRIS International plc is powering a smart, connected world through hardware, software and services. ARRIS helps transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected.

AffirmedNetworks is one of the leading companies in virtualized mobile networks, helping operators reduce costs and drive new revenue growth more efficiently than ever before. The Affirmed Webscale mobile core has been deployed by some of the world's top mobile operators as they transform their networks and prepare for 5G.

China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. CAICT is a facilitator in the leapfrog development and innovation of China's information and communications industry, providing strong support for the industry's major strategies, plans, policies, standards, testing and certification.

Equinox International is one of the leading providers of infrastructure technology solutions and services in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with a complete portfolio of solutions to meet the mission critical objectives of enterprises and service providers. Their solutions and services allow clients to build their infrastructures smarter, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), and increase the availability and robustness of their services and applications.

MYCOM OSI provides award-winning Service Assurance software that enables digital transformation of Tier 1 CSPs with a cloud-native solution that integrates digital Service Quality Management, Performance Management, Fault Management, Automation / Orchestration and Analytics across hybrid (physical and virtual) telco, cloud and IT networks. With 8 out of the top 10 largest global CSPs as customers, it has been 100% focused on telecom networks for 25+ years.

OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) is a non-profit consortium fostering a community of industrial as well as research contributors for open source software and hardware development for the core network (EPC), access network and user equipment (EUTRAN) of 3GPP cellular networks.

SDNLAB, a component of the Jiangsu Future Networks Innovation Institute, is a Chinese media and service platform focused exclusively on innovative network technologies. The organization focuses primarily on SDN, NFV, SDDC, Cloud network, and DevOps technologies impacting the telecommunications industry, offering relevant news and analysis, technical exchanges, events, online experiments, job posting and professional training programs. SDNLAB aggregates online and offline activities to help drive the development of technological network innovation in China.

SnapRoute is building the industry's first microservices NOS for Cloud Native environments. By elevating the NOS into the Cloud Native era, SnapRoute delivers a CI/CD network infrastructure for the DevOps age. Read more about SnapRoute joining LFN in their blog post here.

