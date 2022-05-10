Linxa Connect accelerates Arelion's wholesale voice business transformation

Linxa brings high levels of efficiency, automation and control to Arelion's wholesale voice business by replacing three legacy systems with its fully integrated, end-to-end wholesale management platform.

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxa, the award-winning wholesale telecoms platform leader, is proud to announce the deployment of Linxa Connect, empowering Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) to transform its wholesale voice business. Linxa Connect is a fully integrated end-to-end telecom management platform which seamlessly supports and automates wholesale processes, from rate management, to routing, quality and deal management, all the way to billing, dispute management, fraud detection and reporting.

This strategic transformation project has enabled Arelion to replace three legacy systems with a single platform, Linxa Connect, as well as enhancing automation and business processes. The result is simplified and more accurate end-to-end processes, from rating to routing, quality and deal management, billing, reconciliation, dispute management, all the way to fraud detection and reporting from day one.

"Arelion is a leader in the wholesale voice business, and we are excited to be a part of their transformation and continued success. We aim to constantly evolve our platform so we can empower Arelion to remain at the forefront of the industry. We believe in working with our customers to create value and therefore aim to play a key ongoing role in Arelion's voice evolution strategy, growth and success going forward," says Kunal Dave, VP Global Sales at Linxa.

"Linxa Connect has enabled us to transform our wholesale voice business, giving us the efficiency, transparency and agility required in today's rapidly changing environment. Not only do we benefit from higher levels of automation and control, we are also better equipped to offer the high quality, secure, competitively priced voice solutions that our customers expect, day in, day out," says Simon Dodsworth, Vice President, Head of Voice Trading at Arelion.

The Linxa Connect platform empowers the successful voice business of a growing number of Tier-1 carriers and will continue to do so by fostering solutions that give these companies what they require to remain relevant: simplicity, automation, control and agility.

About Linxa

Linxa delivers telecom software platforms designed to make it simpler and faster to grow profitability and capture new revenue in the complex telecom market. Along with high performance switching and network products, we offer tools and support to efficiently manage rating, pricing, routing, monitoring / reporting and invoicing with high levels of automation. This enables telecom providers to focus on their core business, reduce fraud and disputes, while optimizing routing and making real-time decisions based on price and quality. Linxa has offices in the UK and Turkey with local presence in USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Tunisia, South Africa and Australia.

www.linxa.com

Linxa

Press Relations

Tel: +44 203 865 5555

Email: [email protected]

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

