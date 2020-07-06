Lion Electric and Boivin Evolution Announce Initial Sales of Lion8 Zero Emission Refuse Trucks to Waste Connections

For Waste Connections, this investment furthers the Company's sustainability efforts and is consistent with its commitment to growing and expanding its environmental initiatives through technology and innovation. Developed for the electric market, the combination of the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading body offers a cost-effective waste management solution, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are excited to lead the industry with the introduction of the Lion-Boivin electric vehicles to our markets and look forward to expanding their application," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and CEO of Waste Connections. "This investment in zero emission vehicles furthers our continuing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and expand our capabilities within the communities we serve."

The advantages of the Lion8 with BEV

Range of 130 miles for a full day of operation (1,200 homes) on a single charge

No noise pollution

Optimal visibility and turning radius

Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

No hydraulic pumps, valves, tubings, hoses and fluid. All arm and body movements are powered by the battery that drives electric motors for each function

Overnight recharging when the truck is not in operation and when demand for electricity is lower, which reduces energy costs

Savings of up to 80% on total energy costs

60% lower service costs thanks to the simple, low-maintenance electric powertrain that has few components

Oil-free operation with very few moving parts

Longer lasting brakes due to regenerative braking system

Never before have waste collection trucks been so beneficial to our planet, our society, and our quality of life.

"We are thankful to Waste Connections for leading the heavy-duty electric movement and we are excited that they have chosen Lion in assisting them for their transition to a zero-emission fleet. I am highly confident that Lion's all-electric refuse trucks will be a valuable addition to Waste Connection's operations. I hope this transaction inspires everyone seeking an economic, sustainable and environmental transportation solution to leverage the substantial benefits of electrification"

– Marc Bedard, CEO - Founder, The Lion Electric Co.

"We are proud to have been chosen by Waste Connections for the electrification of their fleet of refuse collection trucks. This introduction of electric vehicles is the beginning of a new tendency towards a cleaner environment."

- Claude Boivin, Founder and CEO, Boivin Evolution

About The Lion Electric Co.

The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. We create, design, and manufacture all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit markets. Lion is a North American leader in electric OEM and design, build, and assemble all its vehicles' main components: chassis, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment, and overall quality of life.

About Boivin Evolution

Boivin Evolution, located in Levis on the south shore of Quebec City, is the first equipment manufacturer to offer automated, all-electric waste collection trucks. With more than 40 years of experience in the innovative waste collection equipment manufacturing industry, Claude Boivin, a familiar name among the largest equipment manufacturers in North America, has resumed operations under the name BOIVIN EVOLUTION INC. BEV is the continuation of many innovations that Claude Boivin and his team of engineers have brought to the waste collection and recycling business. Electricity for efficiency.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfields waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resources producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

