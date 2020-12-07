Lion Electric Signs Reseller Agreement with ChargePoint

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that it entered into a reseller agreement with ChargePoint, one of world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. Under the agreement, Lion will offer ChargePoint's full line of commercial chargers and cloud services, further expanding LionEnergy's offering of charging hardware and software solutions.

LionEnergy is a dedicated division within Lion Electric, focused on simplifying the process of electrifying fleets for customers and streamlining the process of EV charging station installation. LionEnergy's offering encompasses charging infrastructure design and review, project management, utility coordination and customized consultation, ensuring its customers' infrastructure installation is accomplished in tandem with the vehicle purchasing process.

"LionEnergy's mission is to offer our clients a wide range of end-to-end infrastructure solutions, from level 2 to ultra-fast DC charging stations. With both AC and DC solutions, along with high-quality fleet management software, ChargePoint's technology is ideally suited for heavy-duty transportation customers," said Marc-Andre Page, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Lion Electric.

"ChargePoint has been committed to enabling the shift to electric mobility for more than a decade and we look forward to working with an organization that is also focused on making mass adoption of fleet electrification a reality," said Adam Cook, Vice President, Channel Sales at ChargePoint. "Lion Electric is helping to pave the way for a wide range of fleets to electrify and we are confident our comprehensive portfolio of solutions will help them forge ahead as more models hit roadways and depots today and into the future."

Lion's vehicles are assembled and built in North America, and the company has over 300 all-electric vehicles on the road today, with over 6 million real-world miles driven.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

Transaction with Northern Genesis

On November 30, 2020, Lion announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on a commitment to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. Upon completion of the transaction, Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol "LEV".

