Lion Electric to Deliver 10 All-Electric Trucks to Amazon

Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion, said, " This vehicle delivery for Amazon represents a very significant milestone for Lion. Amazon is a leader in adopting decarbonizing technologies that can improve sustainability among their trucking fleet. Our all-electric trucks will be a valuable addition to Amazon's trucking operations as they work to deliver on their sustainability goals."

As part of the delivery, Lion will provide a one-time training to Amazon and the drivers who will operate the trucks upon delivery of the vehicles. They will also establish a maintenance program for the trucks, as part of Lion's expanding network of Experience Centers.

The trucks will be manufactured at Lion's Canadian facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year. Lion is also planning to open a larger manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the foreseeable future to accommodate the significant growing demand for its electric vehicles in the U.S.

Lion's current all-electric truck offering consists of class 5 to class 8 trucks available under various configurations, including straight truck, tractor, reefer, bucket and refuse trucks. Lion's trucks are purpose-built for electric propulsion, provide for modularity in energy capacity, are agnostic on charging technology, are vehicle-to-grid enabled, and have a range of up to 250 miles. Lion's commercial urban truck collection leverages the company's 10-plus years of experience developing all-electric vehicles and battery systems, including the 6 million miles driven on its platforms since 2016. Lion's trucks are available for purchase today.

Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric school bus industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric school buses in the U.S. and Canada.

Marc Bedard further commented, "Designing and manufacturing all-electric vehicles is a challenging and lengthy process. We've been at it for more than 10 years now; we know what works in practice, but also what only works on paper. We are in a unique position to disrupt the heavy-duty truck segment by offering an unmatched all-electric product, as we have already done in the school bus segment."

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

Power Sustainable Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation (TSX: POW), is the largest shareholder of Lion Electric.

