Lion Street Firms Passerelle Partners and Midnight Financial Group Merge

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Street is pleased to announce two of its Top 10 Firms, Passerelle Partners and Midnight Financial Group, are joining forces. Led by Fernando Pou and Christopher Daniels, the merger unifies the team under the Passerelle Partners brand. The Firm caters to all segments of the advanced life insurance planning market, which includes both partnering with professional advisors and working directly with private clients. Passerelle Partners has a physical presence in Miami, Charlotte and Austin.

"'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,' is an African Proverb that is firmly embedded in Lion Street's culture," says Bob Carter, Founder and CEO of Lion Street. "The merger of these two Firms will create one of the industry's finest financial services operations, and we are excited to grow together with them."

Miami-based Passerelle Partners, Lion Street's leading Firm in 2019, is a boutique insurance advisory Firm, specializing in premium financed structures for U.S. and international clients. Led by Lion Street Owners Fernando Pou and Victoria Mayer, the Firm caters to entrepreneurial families, assisting with their asset protection, wealth transfer and succession strategies.

"Passion is the foundation of our business. It has allowed us to continuously adapt and innovate to evolve alongside our clients' needs," Pou says. "This partnership is a reflection of our core values and an integral part of our continued commitment to our clients and our industry."

Charlotte-based Midnight Financial Group, also a leading Lion Street Firm in 2019, is led by Lion Street Owner Christopher Daniels. As part of the merger, Daniels is now Managing Partner of Passerelle Partners, and heads up the Advisory Platform; working with advisors to explore, design, execute and manage premium financed strategies for their largest and most valued clients.

"This merger strengthens and expands the offering to our valued advisors — it brings additional capacity, knowledge, and access points. Further, we can now offer premium finance solutions for international clients from a leading team in the space," Daniels adds.

The integration of the teams bridges synergistic skillsets, access and experience to deliver a dynamic and powerful offering to the wealth advisory space. Discover the new Passerelle Partners at www.passerelle-partners.com.

Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides elite independent life insurance and wealth advisory firms access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Every affiliated financial advisor is a stockholder of Lion Street. Together, Lion Street's Owner-Firms are strongly committed to building a fiercely independent, yet highly collaborative network of professionals.

