LION VS THE LITTLE PEOPLE TO BE RELEASED ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN US, UK & BEYOND | DECEMBER 16th 2022

A new UK film uncovers the shocking truth behind one of the craziest internet hoaxes of all time.

UK / US Press Screenings to be announced soon, sign up here to be the first to know more.

Size Matters: Lion vs The Little People is no small feat

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Headline. A brand new feature film, starring a group of short statured actors is set to be the cult online streaming sensation that will have whole internet talking this Christmas.

Credit: Lion vs The LIttle People © 2022 LVM Films. All Rights Reserve

Overview. Good things come in small packages… especially when they are in big movies. For over forty years, not since Terry Gilliam released Time Bandits, people have been waiting for a big screen successor which provides a plethora of opportunities for actors who are short of stature but long on talent.

The film. Lion vs The Little People (LVTLP), a low budget UK produced feature film creatively deconstructing one of the greatest internet phenomena of all time. The film is due to be released in the US and UK on digital platforms, starting with Amazon Prime, for the festive season in December 2022.

Premise. LVTLP is part drama, part documentary. LVTLP explores a viral internet legend originally said to be reported by the BBC as "Lion versus M**gets", and subsequently reported as fact by a number of mainstream publications across the world.

Origins. Director, Raphael Warner explains "In 2005, a hoax news-post masquerading as a BBC news article, announced a fight had taken place between a lion and an army of 42 fighting dwarfs. The hoax was a quintessential example of viral media, spreading like wildfire online before eventually being accepted to be debunked. While the original BBC article has been shown to be fake, the myth continues to live on".

Typecasting. Despite a resurgence of Hollywood adventure fantasies decent acting roles for 'little people', the term preferred by those who used to be called dwarfs or even by the 'm word', are few and far between. While large studio franchises such as Harry Potter and The Witcher have created some opportunities, seldom do LP actors get cast in lead roles in feature films, let alone ones that operate outside the fantasy genre.

Impact. Lion vs The Little People hopes to change all this. Shot on a modest budget and during the painfully slow lockdown of 2020, the film will no doubt attract controversy, but ultimately hopes to be a positive force for change in the industry. If nothing less, LVTLP will also stimulate senior media stakeholders across the industry to recognise and develop opportunities for actors of short stature.

Attitudes. Warner adds 'The entertainment industry's attitude to diversity and it's portrayal of under-represented groups has improved in the last decade. However, while attitudes to LP roles are improving, they are still a woefully under represented group on screen.

Experience. Lead actor Leigh Gill, 4ft 0. notes that it is "rare to get a decent role, let alone a lead in a feature given a prevailing culture of 'fear and confusion' around casting LPs in entertainment projects. In an industry where they are now casting tall actors to play The Time Bandits and are too scared to cast 'real dwarfs' to play dwarfs, films like this are a great f**k you to that kind of thing!'.

Veteran. Long-time LP actor and stunt-man, Jimmy Vee, and the talent behind R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is equally supportive. "It's 2022, we should be getting opportunities beyond make-believe… the studios are continuing to make great fantasy films, but it gets a bit boring just being a 'creature in the background'… I want to be seen, I wanted to be challenged as an actor, if anything, I want to be offered roles that other actors on the set take for granted.'

Horizons. Those, hoping to benefit from the success of LVTLP include 4ft 6 George Appleby, until now only known for playing Tyrion Lannister's body-double across HBO's Game of Thrones. Appleby was attracted by the 'bonkers' nature of the film and hopes his performance will lead to a more diverse range of roles. "For once, here was a job where I could play a 'real person' with an interesting tale to tell… having worked in the business for a long time, almost exclusively in the world of stunts, this was an opportunity I could not turn down… a chance to be in front of the camera, not behind it".

Cast. Other LP talent in the film include 4ft 0, Ben Goffe, best known for his performances on stage at the National Theatre and in Netflix Sitcom Hapless. And 4ft 3 actor Ali Mawji who was a supporting artists in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Concluding. For Warner, this film has been a labour of love. "It took me nearly 20 years to make this 'batsh*t-crazy' film. While one slightly eccentric British feature won't change an industry overnight, I hope the film and the debate and energy it will likely generate on Twitter and other social media platforms might at least shine a light on the formidable LP acting talent we have in the UK'.

Release. Lion vs the Little People will be released on digital platforms this festive season, starting with a release on Amazon Prime on December 16th 2022.

EMBEDDABLE TRAILER HERE

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Anna Smith | The Mall PR / [email protected]

Notes to Editors

Lion vs The Little People

Based on the Internet Hoax; 'Lion Mutilates 42 Midgets in Cambodian Ring Right'

see - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambodian_Midget_Fighting_League

Directed by Raphael Warner

Executive Producers; Anders Erden, Raimund Berens, Raphael Warner, David Boynes

Sign up here for further details, releases and screenings

We kindly ask that you link back to www.lionvsdwarfs.com in your coverage.

Biography

Raphael Warner (Director / Producer) is a British filmmaker. After an earlier career in finance he attended the National Film & Television School and co-wrote and produced cult stop-motion animation, 'For the Love of God', featuring the voices of Ian McKellen and Steve Coogan, which was subsequently selected in official competition at Cannes 2007.

He later co-wrote and developed a number of feature scripts for the BBC, FilmFour and the BFI and spent many years working in media and advertising.

Lion vs The Little People is Raphael Warner's first feature film.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951419/Lion_vs_The_LIttle_People.jpg

SOURCE Lionvsdwarfs.com