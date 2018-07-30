Lionbridge Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

WALTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., one of the world's most trusted globalization platforms, announced it was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women in recognition of its demonstrable culture of inclusion and opportunity. The selection was based on an independent survey conducted by Statista of 40,000 U.S. employees, across 24 industries, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

This is the company's second recognition from Forbes this year. In May, Lionbridge was listed as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2018, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to employees and exceptional workplace standards.

"We are a global company that champions our people and their diversity; we strongly believe this is a key factor in our success," said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of Lionbridge. "We are extremely proud to be recognized as a company that has created a positive working environment for women and all of our employees, regardless of their gender or background."

There is a direct correlation of global economic growth rates and participation of women in the workforce. Fostering female inclusivity is key for companies to achieve success, as the number of women in business continues to grow. This is especially critical to Lionbridge's mission of connecting the world and communicating true meaning, as it ensures experiences are created without gender bias, are locally-grounded and are socially-sound. Lionbridge is proud of its dedication to enabling strong connections with women around the world through language and technology.

"I'm proud to be a part of a company that supports women who are driving change, allowing us to harness technology to lead the localization industry in exciting new directions," said Jane Nemcova, Managing Director of Lionbridge's Machine Learning Division. Nemcova is one of many Lionbridge women thriving through the company's diversity and inclusion. She joined the company in 2014 and works with some of the largest tech firms in the world, solving linguistic challenges.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts in 5,000-plus cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

