Lionbridge to Showcase AI-Powered Marketing Cloud Integration at Oracle's Modern Customer Experience Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, the world's most trusted global communications platform, will showcase its latest advances in AI-powered language services at Oracle's Modern Customer Experience conference (MCX) from March 19-21 in Las Vegas.

Delivering relevant, resonant content has never been more important: More than half of today's buyers are more likely to switch brands when they don't receive personalized communications, and 72 percent are more likely to buy a product when receiving information in their preferred language. Lionbridge has integrated its AI language services solution with Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys to empower companies to reach their customers by executing multilingual and multimarket campaigns using Lionbridge's AI-enabled Translation Management Platform. This powerful global marketing solution is why Lionbridge is proud to have a longstanding Gold level membership in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

"The strength of our AI-based offerings is magnified when applied through Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys," said Michael Briggs, Vice President of Global Alliances at Lionbridge. "Our mutual customers see a 70 percent reduction in time to launch multilingual campaigns and save 40 percent with workflow automation."

Lionbridge's single-platform solution supports marketers producing, managing, and delivering multilingual digital marketing campaigns for B2B and B2C customers – in any region and in more than 350 languages. Through the Lionbridge Translation Management Platform, users can easily translate and localize web pages, videos, graphic files, and more. The integrations provide speed, accuracy, and affordability in a streamlined environment that scales to businesses of all sizes. Other benefits of the platform include:

AI-powered translation capabilities to automate large scale site translation;

Smart content routing to the optimal machine translation engine;

Enhanced dashboard for real-time management;

Cost code tracking for multi-departmental invoicing; and

Project bundling for simplified submission.

At MCX, Lionbridge will sponsor a breakout session on Wednesday, March 20 at 4:15 PM PDT featuring Unity Global Localization Manager Lance Zielinski. In addition, Lionbridge Chief Marketing Officer Jaime Punishill will speak on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:30 AM PDT on the panel "Personalization and hyper-personalization in a data-driven world" alongside leaders from PathFactory and Certain in Mandalay Bay Convention Center South Seas Ballroom E.

To learn more about Lionbridge's vision and services, please visit lionbridge.com.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

