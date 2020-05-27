LionHeart Development - New Small Town Web Services Startup - Assisting Small Businesses
Emmett, Idaho is a small town located a few miles North West of Boise, Idaho, with a population of less than 10,000. A recent addition to their local businesses is a web services startup, LionHeart Development, helping local companies in the Gem State to meet growing demand, due to COVID-19, to reach their customers online. Offering Website Design, Web Hosting, and Online Marketing, this small town business is competing with the big giants to help businesses thrive in an increasingly online world
BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has severely impacted many small businesses that have not yet adopted an online presence for their companies. A small-town company, LionHeart Development, has assisted in this growing need.
In a small town of Emmett, Idaho, one business owner wanted to assist his local community and state with this growing issue. He wanted to help businesses thrive in a 'new norm,' where customers and potential customers are increasingly making their buying decisions online.
He started LionHeart Development with his wife of 11 years at the end of 2019, with a mission to help small businesses thrive in an online world. They started offering website design, website hosting, and SEO to small businesses in their local community.
What started as a side business at the end of 2019 has turned into their full-time career, assisting small businesses in crafting an online presence that tells their story, reaches their customers, and connects their online brand, all to help companies adapt to an ever-changing world.
