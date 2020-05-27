LionHeart Development - New Small Town Web Services Startup - Assisting Small Businesses

BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has severely impacted many small businesses that have not yet adopted an online presence for their companies. A small-town company, LionHeart Development, has assisted in this growing need.

In a small town of Emmett, Idaho, one business owner wanted to assist his local community and state with this growing issue. He wanted to help businesses thrive in a 'new norm,' where customers and potential customers are increasingly making their buying decisions online.

We Make It Happen with Website Design, Website Hosting, and SEO

He started LionHeart Development with his wife of 11 years at the end of 2019, with a mission to help small businesses thrive in an online world. They started offering website design, website hosting, and SEO to small businesses in their local community.

What started as a side business at the end of 2019 has turned into their full-time career, assisting small businesses in crafting an online presence that tells their story, reaches their customers, and connects their online brand, all to help companies adapt to an ever-changing world.

