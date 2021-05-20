Lionpoint Group Boosts Geographical Reach and Service Breadth with Acquisition by Alpha FMC

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionpoint Group, an award-winning global technology enablement and operations advisory firm, is now part of Alpha FMC, plc, a UK-AIM listed company (AIM. AFM). Lionpoint's acquisition by Alpha will help grow the former's geographical reach, breadth of services to alternative investment managers, investors, and advisors, and range of clientele to include multi-strategy clients who combine traditional and alternative assets. By joining forces, both firms will complement each other's capabilities as alternative investment firms increasingly permeate retail investors and other traditional asset managers, dramatically reshaping client requirements.

"Lionpoint is a fantastic addition to Alpha and closely aligns with our strategy to grow our capabilities in the rapidly growing alternative investment space and our footprint in North America," said Alpha global chief executive officer Euan Fraser. "It brings to the table a complementary blue chip client base, leading technology solutions and key vendor partnerships, and a strong global management team and culture that will help double the business in four years. We look forward to growing our businesses together."

Under the terms of the acquisition, co-founders Nick Moore and Jonathan Balkin will continue to lead the Lionpoint team comprising more than 120 operations and technology consultants, spread across five international offices in New York, Denver, London, Geneva, and Sydney. "We believe Lionpoint's expansion into new geographies couldn't have happened at a better time or with a better firm," Moore said. "As a management team we are excited to become part of a firm whose core values align with Lionpoint's and underpin a culture of innovation."

Jonathan Balkin added: "This partnership is in direct alignment with the changes we're seeing in the industry. Our capabilities are expanding to help alternative investment managers stay ahead of rapid industry changes and uncover new opportunities by providing specialized strategy, operations and technology expertise. Together, Alpha and Lionpoint can provide more comprehensive and innovative data and technology solutions as the marketplace shifts to a multi-strategy approach to asset management."

Lionpoint is a certified implementation partner of over 20 specialist private markets technologies and was awarded Europe's Best Technology Advisory Firm Award for 2021 by Private Equity Wire.

Reed Smith LLP served as legal advisor and Equiteq as investment banker to Lionpoint Holdings throughout the transaction.

Alpha FMC is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries. With over 430 consultants across twelve offices spanning the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, Alpha has the largest dedicated team in the industry. Alpha has provided consultancy services to over 400 clients, including 85 per cent. of the 20 largest global asset managers by AUM and a range of other buy-side firms.

Lionpoint Group is a leading global consulting firm delivering operations transformation and technology enablement solutions to the alternative investments market. Our consultants have domain expertise across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt. Our core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology roadmap and solution selection, and systems integration to solve the complex operational and technology challenges across the front, middle, and back office.

