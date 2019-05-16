LIONSGATE ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR GROUND-BREAKING COMEDY "RAMY" FROM A24

Lionsgate's President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution Jim Packer said: "When I watched Ramy for the first time, I knew this is a show that has the potential to break through because I couldn't stop watching. I have the utmost respect for our partners at A24 and am thrilled to expand our longstanding distribution partnership by bringing Ramy to audiences around the world."

Lionsgate will showcase Ramy to international buyers as part of its LA Screenings presentation on May 19th. The star and co-creator of the show, Ramy Youssef, will be at Lionsgate's presentation to talk about his inspiration and vision for the show.

Ramy tells the story of a 20-something, first generation Egyptian-American on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. The show brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences. Youssef stars alongside Amr Waked, Hiam Abbass and May Calamawy.

The New York Times – "'Ramy' Is a Soulful, Funny Leap of Faith"

Rolling Stone – "'Ramy' Review: Hulu's Second-Generation-Blues Dramedy Is a Triumph"

TV Insider – "Why Hulu's 'Ramy' Is the Comedy We've Been Waiting For"

Vulture – "'Ramy' Isn't Telling a Universal Story of the American Muslim Experience. That's Why It's So Good."

The New York Times – "'Ramy' Is a Quietly Revolutionary Comedy"

