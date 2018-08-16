LIONSGATE TELEVISION GROUP INKS OVERALL DEAL WITH ACADEMY® AND EMMY AWARD® WINNER COMMON AND HIS FREEDOM ROAD PRODUCTIONS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE : LGF.A , LGF.B) has signed an overall television deal with Oscar® and Emmy® winner Common and his Freedom Road Productions to develop and produce new television series, it was announced today by Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs.

The agreement expands Lionsgate's relationship with Common, who starred in installments of the Company's John Wick and Now You See Me hit film franchises. Common's additional film credits include starring roles in Wanted and Selma, for which he earned an Academy Award® for the original song "Glory." He also received an Emmy® for his music in Ava DuVernay's Oscar® nominated and Emmy® winning documentary 13th. Common is currently starring in and executive producing the hit television series The Chi on Showtime, and his upcoming film projects include Warner Brothers' Smallfoot, FOX's The Hate U Give, Hunter Killer from Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label and indie films Three Seconds and All About Nina.

"We're thrilled to have the talented multi-hyphenate Common join our television team along with his longtime manager and producing partner Derek Dudley, President of Production Shelby Stone, and creative executive Melisa Resch," said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. "Common's expertise from working across all different artistic platforms offers a rich and exciting creative vision to our group. We look forward to the bold, premium content Freedom Road Productions will bring to our deep and diverse television slate."

"I'm proud to expand my relationship with the innovative content creator Lionsgate," said Common. "The studio offers a collaborative, creative freedom that is unique in the entertainment industry, which makes them a perfect partner for Freedom Road Productions. I'm looking forward to teaming up with Kevin, Chris and the Lionsgate collective on exciting and fresh television programming."

Common joins Lionsgate Television's roster of elite creative talent that includes Dear White People's Justin Simien and Yvette Bowser, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O'Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City) and Dexter's John Goldwyn, among others.

Common is represented by UTA, Dudley and attorney David Fox.

