Lionsgate® Zone at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai expanding with Two Brand New, World First Rides and Record Setting Thrills

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's largest immersive Hollywood-inspired theme park, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, will start 2021 on a high note, and earn the park a multitude of world firsts when it launches two brand new, thrilling rides as part of its expansion of the Lionsgate® Zone.

Thrill-seekers and fans of the major motion picture franchises John Wick and Now You See Me, will be able to experience two record breaking new rides in early 2021. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai becomes home to the first ever theme park rollercoaster inspired by the global hit action franchise John Wick, whose first three installments have grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The Lionsgate Zone will also introduce the world's fastest single-car spinning coaster based on the popular twists and turns of heist thriller franchise Now You See Me. The launch of these two world first coasters will earn MOTIONGATE™ Dubai the impressive record for the maximum number of rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East.

"This exciting expansion makes the Lionsgate Zone at Motiongate Dubai the epicenter of immersive blockbuster thrills in the region" said EVP and Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location Based Entertainment, Jenefer Brown. "For the first time ever, it will offer fans the opportunity to experience the poetic action of John Wick and masterful misdirection of Now You See Me through exhilarating coaster experiences

Denis Pascal, General Manager at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai commented: "We're starting 2021 with a bang and offering our guests never before experienced attractions! We're continually looking at ways to enhance the MOTIONGATE™ Dubai experience and we cannot wait to break some world records with these two brand new coasters. They will not disappoint even the most daring amongst us."

Set over a 310-meter track, and reaching speeds of up to 64km per hour, John Wick: Open Contract will deliver up to 2.8 G-force from the 4D free spin coaster. Inspired by the events of the recent films, after stepping inside The Continental, guests will embark on a journey that simulates the epic action of the John Wick world as the coaster races down a 4D track that provides both forward and backward, freestyle spins.

Reaching speeds of up to 70 km per hour, riders of Now You See Me: High Roller will feel like they are part of a daring Horsemen escape as they race to expose the antics of a criminal mastermind. Riders won't find a more intense coaster experience anywhere due to its drops, non-inverted loops, and Immelmann turn sections which will see riders make a full 180-degree turn after entering a thrilling half-loop section of the track, followed by a half twist.

For tickets and more information please visit www.motiongatedubai.com or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).

About MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the Middle East's largest movies-inspired theme park, inviting guests of all ages to step into the magical, mythical worlds of some of cinema's most beloved movies. Uniting three legendary film studios in one theme park – Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Lionsgate – visitors will go beyond the screen and immerse themselves in the magic of Hollywood, ensuring fun for the whole family year round and creating memories to last a lifetime.

Spread across five zones, guests of all ages will be entertained by 27 key rides and attractions including roller coasters, multi-media dark rides, interactive play labs, media-based theatre shows, plus a full program of roaming entertainment and live dance performances. Inspired by 13 of Hollywood's most beloved live action and animated films, visitors will be transported into the world of movies including Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, The Smurfs and The Hunger Games.

With nine family-friendly restaurants, 15 themed retail outlets and the multi-purpose Hollywood Theatre, seating 1,000 guests, as well as multiple kiosks offering light bites and merchandise throughout the park, visitors have a full range of choices for dining, entertainment and relaxation beyond the rides and attractions. As part of its full-service offering, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is enhanced with smart technology, smart queuing, shaded walkways and offers full access for visitors with mobility impairments.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai opened in December 2016 and is part of the amazing experience of Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region's largest multi-themed family entertainment destination.

About Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts owned by DXB Entertainments PJSC, is the Middle East's largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination comprising four separate theme parks: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, featuring immersive rides and attractions based on Hollywood hits; LEGOLAND® Dubai, a unique, interactive theme park for families which brings the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful learning environment; and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, a first-of-its-kind theme park that showcases rides and attractions based on some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. It also hosts the LEGOLAND® Water Park; the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12.

The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai, the free to enter themed recreational hub with a multitude of dining, shopping and unique entertainment options that connects the theme parks, perfect for friends and families of all ages. Guests can stay at the Lapita™ Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai, equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports, the destination offers over 100 rides and attractions

For more information, go to: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

About Lionsgate

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

About Lionsgate Location- Based Entertainment

The diversified portfolio of Lionsgate-branded attractions and events that have debuted in the past three years include the world's first vertical theme park Lionsgate Entertainment World, the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate Dubai theme park, the Official Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, the Now You See Me Live touring magic show and La La Land live-to-film global concert tours. Additionally, Lionsgate has multiple live experiences in development and is also adapting several of its acclaimed intellectual properties to the Broadway stage, including the long-running television series Nashville and the film sensation Wonder.

