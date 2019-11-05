LiP SMACKER® Announces Launch of the BFF (Best Flavor Forever) Subscription - An Affordable and Delightfully Fun Subscription Program for LiP SMACKER Fans, Millennials and Kids

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiP SMACKER has been teasing followers on Instagram about the highly anticipated release of the BFF (Best Flavor Forever) Subscription, a quarterly subscription program featuring the latest and most curated LiP SMACKER Collection, exclusive product, and the introduction of Mystery Flavored lip balm with an interactive twist that flavor enthusiasts will love.

The BFF subscription program originated as an answer to the most asked question on social media. "Our followers constantly ask the question 'where to buy' about a product we have just posted about. So we figured what if we can deliver the newness directly to our fans' doorsteps?" said Lisa Steinert, Director of Brand Marketing.

As a further incentive for LiP SMACKER's most loyal fans, each quarterly subscription includes an exclusive item that is only available in the BFF subscription before placement with any retail outlet. Exclusive items will include a wide array of beauty products. "As the brand evolves, we want to provide our fans with the latest trends that are on-brand with LiP SMACKER."

For the flavor enthusiasts, each quarterly subscription debuts a new mystery flavored lip balm, and a chance to guess the mystery flavor with personalized clues on lipsmacker.com. "It's not just a subscription program. It is a conversation between our brand and our core consumers. We want to surprise our consumers with the latest collections, delight them with our authentic flavors, and have them come back to talk about the Mystery Flavors. As a brand, our constant goal is to create conversations with our consumers that build brand loyalty and trust," said Emily Huang, Vice President of Marketing.

The Best Flavor Forever (BFF) Quarterly Subscription retails for $25 per mailing and is available exclusively on www.lipsmacker.com.

About LiP SMACKER

Delivering "Best Flavor Forever" since 1973, LiP SMACKER specializes in flavored lip balms and long-standing partnerships with icons such as Crayola®, Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Disney, Marvel, M&M's, SKITTLES® and STARBURST® brands. Visit the website for more info at www.lipsmacker.com or follow them on: instagram.com/lipsmackerbrand or facebook.com/LipSmackerBrand. LiP SMACKER is a registered trademark of Markwins Beauty Brands.

