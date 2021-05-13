LIPAC Oncology Names Daniel K. Spiegelman as Independent Board Advisor

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its liposome-bound nano-technology platform to provide precision targeted cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple tumor types, today announced the appointment of Daniel K. Spiegelman as an independent board advisor.

"We are excited to welcome Dan as an advisor," said Will Robberts, President of LIPAC Oncology. "With more than 30 years of biotechnology industry experience and proven expertise in finance, business development and value creation for clinical and commercial stage companies, we look forward to his insights as we advance our oncology pipeline."

Mr. Spiegelman most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, where he oversaw the company's growth from three approved products and $500 million in annual revenue to seven approved products and $2 billion in annual revenue. Prior to that, he held several leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CV Therapeutics and Treasurer at Genentech, Inc. Mr. Spiegelman serves on the boards of directors of Myriad Genetics, Inc., Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., Spruce Biosciences, Inc., and Opthea Limited, an Australian biotech company. He has previously served on a number of additional public and private biotechnology company boards. He received a B.A. degree from Stanford University and a M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"This is an exciting time to be joining LIPAC Oncology and I share their vision of delivering welcome relief to many patients suffering from intercavitary cancers that are difficult to treat with the current limited treatment options," said Mr. Spiegelman. "I look forward to working with the team and providing strategic guidance as they advance this important new technology."

About LiPax

LiPax is a precision targeted, locally delivered taxane in Phase 2b development for intravesical instillation in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Its liposome-bound nano-technology platform achieves targeted tissue penetration with no systemic exposure, toxicity or chemo-related side-effects. NMIBC is the lead program with additional orphan indications in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), thoracic cancers (mesothelioma and malignant pleural effusion) and peritoneal and ovarian cancers. LiPax is designed to enhance the standard of care of outpatient endoscopic tumor removal followed by intravesical instillation using a standard urinary catheter. LIPAC Oncology completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in August 2020 and intends to initiate a Phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 to further investigate LiPax in the treatment of this condition.

About LIPAC Oncology LLC

LIPAC Oncology is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of new investigational therapies to treat intracavitary cancers. Its precision liposome-bound nano-technology platform targets local liposomal delivery of taxanes for the treatment of multiple tumor types. LiPax, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is in Phase 2b development. The Company's pipeline includes multiple orphan indications based on the established LiPax formulation. For more information, visit lipaconcology.com.

