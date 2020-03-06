The nautical theme is a playful nod to Lipcon's 40+ years of work in maritime law. Lipcon has dedicated his career to helping passengers and crew injured on cruise ships and has prevailed in numerous cases that shaped modern maritime law.

The event coincided with Leap Day, which has special significance to the host, Francois Paul Journe. FP Journe, a visionary watchmaker, offers the Quantum Perpetual watch which automatically jumps to Leap Day every four years. The watch is an engineering marvel that Francois Paul Journe himself, who traveled from Geneva to attend the event, was able to show to attendees.

The "Lawyer of the Year" represents the individual with the highest-ranking peer feedback. The award is the culmination of a long career of successes, honors and accolades for Lipcon as one of the country's preeminent maritime attorneys. Attorney Lipcon is responsible for numerous landmark cases, has been featured on national news more than 50 times, and has written a top 30 travel book on Amazon, "Unsafe on the High Seas".

"I'm extremely honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report," said Lipcon. "This award reflects the work of the entire LMAW firm as well as the clients who I have the privilege of representing." According to Lipcon, LMAW has recovered more than $300 million in compensation for victims of cruise ship accidents and other maritime accidents.

