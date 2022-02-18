Liposuction Devices Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Number of Skilled Cosmetic Surgeons to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 18, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liposuction devices market is set to grow by USD 5.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.61% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The liposuction devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The liposuction devices market report offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Genesis Biosystems Inc., Human Med AG, Sciton Inc., VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Wells Johnson Co., and YOLO Medical Inc among others.
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our liposuction devices market report covers the following areas:
- Liposuction Devices Market size
- Liposuction Devices Market trends
- Liposuction Devices Market industry analysis
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing number of skilled cosmetic surgeons, the rising obese population worldwide, and the increased beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with liposuction procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Cosmetic Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for liposuction devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of key vendors that offer liposuction devices in developed economies such as Cutera and BodyTite in the US, and Bausch Health and YOLO Medical Inc in Canada will facilitate the liposuction devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the liposuction devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the liposuction devices market during the forecast period.
Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist liposuction devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the liposuction devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the liposuction devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liposuction devices market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetic surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Genesis Biosystems Inc.
- Human Med AG
- Sciton Inc.
- VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd.
- Wells Johnson Co.
- YOLO Medical Inc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
