Liposuction Devices Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Number of Skilled Cosmetic Surgeons to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our liposuction devices market report covers the following areas:

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing number of skilled cosmetic surgeons, the rising obese population worldwide, and the increased beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with liposuction procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Cosmetic Surgical Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for liposuction devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of key vendors that offer liposuction devices in developed economies such as Cutera and BodyTite in the US, and Bausch Health and YOLO Medical Inc in Canada will facilitate the liposuction devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the liposuction devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the liposuction devices market during the forecast period.

Liposuction Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist liposuction devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liposuction devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liposuction devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liposuction devices market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetic surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Genesis Biosystems Inc.

Human Med AG

Sciton Inc.

VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Wells Johnson Co.

YOLO Medical Inc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

