Liposuction Surgery Devices Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1402.55 Million by 2028, Globally, at 10.67% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Liposuction Surgery Devices Market" By Technology (Suction-Assisted Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction, Laser-Assisted Liposuction), By Product Type (Stand-alone Liposuction Surgery Devices, Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market size was valued at USD 642.12 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1402.55 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.67% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Overview

Liposuction, often known as fat removal surgery, is a technique that eliminates extra body fat. The removal of a person's subcutaneous adipose deposits is a form of cosmetic surgery. A person usually needs liposuction surgery when they are unable to reduce weight with regular exercise and a healthy diet. The extra body fat is removed by inserting a hollow tool called a cannula under the skin and using a high-pressure vacuum. One of the body parts that undergoes surgery is the back, along with the face, buttocks, arms, hips, and thighs. Another name for liposuction is lipoplasty.

The procedure typically entails sucking fat from the body during cosmetic surgery. To remove fat from the body, a cannula is a hollow instrument. There is a cannula inserted under the skin. Liposuction is frequently combined with other cosmetic procedures like facelifts, abdominoplasties, and breast reductions. Liposuction, sometimes referred to as lipoplasty, is a cosmetic operation that reduces undesirable fat deposits in certain body regions and enhances the proportions and curves of the body. The locations where this operation breaks up and "sucks" fat include the thighs, hips, and buttocks, the belly and waist, the cheeks, chin, and neck, the upper and back of the arms, the inner knee, the chest region, the calves, and the back.

As people become more conscious of their appearance and physical health, liposuction is becoming increasingly popular. The industry is being pushed by the worldwide increase in the bariatric population. Offering a rapid fat reduction result has helped the market grow. The market for surgical tools for liposuction has also seen an increase in demand due to increased fast food consumption. However, the procedure carries a number of risks, including numbness, scarring, infection, and skin dents. One of the key factors contributing to the market's decline is the surgical risks associated with liposuction.

Additionally, a major factor in the growth of the market is the rise in the number of cosmetic treatments carried out globally. As a result of more social media promotion, fewer health issues, and better outcomes at cheaper costs, liposuction surgery is growing in popularity. In addition to the rise in popularity of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, many women choose cosmetic surgery over lifestyle changes. Since liposuction surgery offers better and quicker results than living a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise, most people choose it instead. The greater desire to enhance one's appearance is therefore anticipated to increase demand for liposuction surgery.

Key Players

The "Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Solta Medical, Cynosure Inc., Sciton Inc, Wells Johnson Co, Invasix Ltd., Zeltiq aesthetics Inc., Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Hologic Inc.

