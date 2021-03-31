Lippe Taylor Group Announces Acquisition of Cheer Partners

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lippe Taylor Group, an earned marketing and digital communications agency announced they have acquired Cheer Partners, an employee experience and communications agency. The two firms, both headquartered in New York, will bring together the best of internal and external communications services for established and emerging companies. It is the first acquisition in the company's thirty-year history.

"With the shift to remote work and emotional burden of the past year, employee engagement has skyrocketed to the top of our client's concerns," explains Lippe Taylor Group CEO, Paul Dyer. "We realized that in order to offer the best support to our clients, we needed to take our capabilities to another level."

Cheer Partners founder, Cat Colella-Graham, is a longtime leader in the field of employee engagement—having coined the phrase Employee Experience™ even before founding her company. Cheer Partners, which was established in 2017, provides internal communications and employee experience services to a wide variety of clients, including BMS, Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health, and Tata Consulting.

"We are thrilled to join the Lippe Taylor family and look forward to bringing our dedicated employee experience and internal communications expertise to their clients and company. The opportunity to combine our internal lens with their external offerings will provide incredible opportunities for our team and clients alike," says Colella-Graham.

The combined entity will share agency resources and opportunities, with a strong emphasis on integration and collaboration. When explaining why Lippe Taylor Group was the right fit for Cheer Partners, Cat elaborates, "Cheer Partners and Lippe Taylor are cut from the same cloth and we are honored to work with leaders like Maureen Lippe and the rest of the leadership team at Lippe Taylor Group. From the beginning it was clear our cultures and priorities were a match for each other."

The two companies were first introduced by The Stevens Group, which helped facilitate the transaction process.

ABOUT CHEER PARTNERS

Cheer Partners is a full-service employee experience and communications agency providing customized solutions for attracting, engaging, and inspiring people with their three practice areas: Talent, HR Advisory and Employee Communications. Together, they create a powerful employee experience. Cheer Partners fosters an inclusive, diverse and remote workplace while promoting a connected culture. Follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter and visit their website to learn more: https://www.cheerpartners.com/

About Lippe Taylor group:

Lippe Taylor Group (LTG) is leading earned marketing and digital communications company comprised of two agencies—Lippe Taylor and ShopPR. Founded by Maureen Lippe, former editor at Vogue magazine, the company's legacy is launching award-winning, innovative campaigns for some of the world's most significant and successful brands in health, wellness, and consumer sectors. LTG is a frequent Agency of the Year contender in the PR and social media industries. Follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram and visit their website: https://lippetaylor.com/

