Lipstick Market Size Overview, Rising Demands, Trends & Huge Business Opportunities, Report to 2024: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Lipstick Market was appreciated on US$ 11.5 billion in 2018. The forecasters predict that the global market to show a CAGR of 5.6% for the duration of 2019-2024.

Lipstick is one of the cosmetic products which is maximum frequently utilized. It is prepared of emollients, oil, wax and colorants. Wax delivers the structure to the hard, whereas oils, for example mineral, jojoba, lanolin, castor, cocoa butter and petrolatum increase moisture. Lipsticks may possibly be prepared from a number of waxes for example Candelilla, beeswax and ozokerite wax.

Drivers

The most important reasons funding in the development of the global market for lipstick take account of, increasing demand for lipsticks from employed women, and leaning toward beauty websites of e-commerce. Increasing suburbanization, development in standard of living, and inclination for posting the images on social media are the important reasons boosting up the usage of cosmetic products. It is one of these products, it is reasonably priced for every single customer.

Restraints

The most important restriction of the market is the existence of poisonous ingredients in lipsticks. This is expected to generate encounters for the development of the market. Cadmium is a famous toxic chemical that directly interrupts the DNA. Lead is additional damaging chemical that occurs in negligible amounts in lipsticks. Greater volume of lead can outcomes in problems regarding high blood pressure, fertility, problems for memory and concentration and also there is enormous possibility of damage to the fetus for the duration of prenatal period.

The products testing done on wild life is too one of the limitations for the market, because consumers request for the products which are free from such cruelty. Yet, the demand for organic and natural lipsticks is the most important prospect existing in this market. The organic and natural lipsticks are not injurious and are free from cruelty because they are not tried on animals.

Classification

The global Lipstick Industry can be classified by Sales Network, Product, Applicator, Age, Color Gender and Region. By Sales Network, it can be classified as Online Retail, Super and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Grocery Stores, Departmental Stores and Others. By Product, it can be classified as Longwearing, Matte, Cream, Shimmer, Gloss, Metallic, Crème, Sheer/ Satin and Others. By Applicator, it can be classified as Liquid, Pencil, Stick /Tube, Palette, Cream. By Age, it can be classified as Above 50, 31 to 50, 20 to 30, below 20. By Color, it can be classified as Maroon, Pink, Nude, Red and Others. By Gender, it can be classified as Unisex, Female.

Regional Lookout

By Region the global Lipstick Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe ruled the market, after 2018. It was responsible for 31.0% share of the international revenue. Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany and the U.K. are the noticeable markets of this province. Ever changing inclination of the customer in the direction of organic lip colors owing to increasing worries regarding damaging belongings of chemical created cosmetics is an important motivating issue. Moreover, demand for lip colors between young customers is increasing within this province so as to catch a fashionable and stylish appearance.

Asia Pacific is likely to record the speedy CAGR of 11.0% during the period of 2019 to 2025. Speedy development in the emerging nations comprising Taiwan, Malaysia, India and China has been powering the demand for luxury products of personal care within the province. Increasing infiltration of international varieties is likely to move the development of the market confidently within the nearby future. Additionally, eye-catching and inventive packing is expected to enlarge the base of the customer within this province.

Companies

Some of the important companies for Lipstick Market are: RELOUIS BEL LLC, Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble Company, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., Guerlain, Coty Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Unilever plc, Revlon Inc., L'Oréal S.A, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Christian Dior SE. Additional notable companies are: Oriflamme Holding AG, Chanel S.A., Amore Pacific Corporation, Rohto, Inglot Cosmetics, Johnson& Johnson, DHC, Stargazer, Mark wins Beauty.

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc.

