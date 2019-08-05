Liqui-Box Earns Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certification at Facility in Ashland, Ohio

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global provider of flexible liquid packaging solutions, Liqui-Box Corporation earned a Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certification at its manufacturing facility in Ashland, Ohio, for the ninth consecutive year. The facility again received the highest level of certification, signaling peak food safety compliance.

Liqui-Box's other manufacturing facilities in Sacramento, Calif., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Lake Wales, Fla., also are certified SQF Level 3.

The company's state-of-the art facility in Ashland produces bag-in-box flexible packaging for the food, beverage, dairy and non-food industries, and houses a Global Technical Center for materials research and development.

Food processing stakeholders recognize the SQF certification program as the industry-standard measurement of food safety and quality. The program's prestigiousness lends a higher degree of trust and acceptance in the global marketplace to products that are certified.

"A commitment to excellence is the hallmark of our corporate culture," said Ken Swanson, CEO of Liqui-Box. "With this achievement, our customers can be assured we have the end-to-end system in place to protect and preserve food products on the way to their ﬁnal destination, even those with limited shelf life and delicate biology. We can deliver on all fronts."

SQF Level 3 Certification goes beyond food safety fundamentals by encompassing not just risk assessment and plan implementation, but preventative action that guards against poor quality or contamination. It is the highest bar set by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), the organization responsible for writing and maintaining the certification program.

About Liqui-Box

At Liqui-Box, we're committed to being the packaging provider from which all good things flow: lower carbon footprints, faster speed-to-market, seamless production, better ideas and most important of all – impenetrable partnerships. By shaping our solutions around customer and sustainability challenges, we're able to deliver at every level.

Our ingenious liquid packaging outsmarts conventional methods by giving brands a bag that's tough enough to withstand harsh shipping conditions; is compact enough to shrink the number of trucks on the road; is made of significantly less plastic than its rigid counterparts; and still dispenses perfectly into that milkshake maker or washing machine.

Liqui-Box was founded in 1961 and operates globally. Stamford, Connecticut-based private equity firm Olympus Partners holds Liqui-Box among its portfolio of middle-market packaging and other businesses. More at liquibox.com.

