Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Pipeline Expected to Advance, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline report is expected to rise due to an increased prevalence rate of cancer patients, an increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D globally.

DelveInsight's Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Analysis provides the competitive analysis of both the marketed and the pipeline devices in the area of Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics and comprises of market dynamics and key competitors of Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics devices.

Key Highlights of Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline report

Liquid Biopsy is a revolutionary technique that consists of the detection and isolation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and exosomes, as a source of genomic and proteomic information in patients with cancer. The significant advantages of liquid Biopsy in cancer diagnosis are that the technique is minimally invasive, painless, does not have a risk of complications, and gives faster results as compared to tumor biopsies.

According to DelveInsight's competitive analysis, the emerging Liquid Biopsy tests for cancer diagnostics occupy a substantial share of about 79%, whereas the marketed liquid biopsy tests account for about 21% only.

Liquid Biopsy tests for cancer diagnostics occupy a substantial share of about whereas the liquid biopsy tests account for about only. The developments that have taken place in the field of liquid diagnostics comprise of the next-generation sequencing panel: (NuProbe), Liquid Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer: (OncoCell MDx Inc.) and Liquid biopsy RAS biomarker test: (Merck/AmoyDx); these tests are still in very initial phases and have not yet entered their developmental phase.

these tests are still in very initial phases and have not yet entered their developmental phase. On June 22 2020, NuProbe and Weigao Group had announced a strategic collaboration to use NuProbe's proprietary blocker displacement amplification (BDA) technology to develop a liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing panel for non-small cell lung cancer for the Chinese market. The product will be compatible with available desktop NGS instruments and competitive in terms of sensitivity.

2020, NuProbe and Weigao Group had announced a strategic collaboration to use NuProbe's proprietary blocker displacement amplification (BDA) technology to develop a liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing panel for non-small cell lung cancer for the Chinese market. The product will be compatible with available desktop NGS instruments and competitive in terms of sensitivity. According to Delveinsight's competitive analysis done by different indications, the non-small cell lung carcinoma occupy a large share of about 26% alone, whereas the rest of the indications (such as breast, liver, prostate cancers, among others) occupy a much smaller percentage.

occupy a large share of about alone, whereas the rest of the indications (such as breast, liver, prostate cancers, among others) occupy a much smaller percentage. According to Delveinsight's competitive analysis done by types of Biomarkers, the ctDNA in cfDNA occupy a large share of about 68% alone, followed by CTCs that occupy a share of 11% .

occupy a large share of about alone, followed by that occupy a share of . On the basis of industry collaborations, the highest partnerships were conducted by Guardant Health Inc. for their Liquid Biopsy test, namely, Guardant360 CDx Assay , for its product development and commercialization activities.

for their Liquid Biopsy test, namely, , for its product development and commercialization activities. On March 30, 2021 , Guardant Health, Inc. had received the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 's Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status for the Guardant360® CDx test.



, Guardant Health, Inc. had received the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 's Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status for the Guardant360® CDx test. Request for Sample @ Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Insights

Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Insights

Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. With this growing prevalence of cancer, there is a need to control it through proper diagnoses and testing. Liquid Biopsy helps utilize circulating biomarkers in the body fluids of cancer patients to provide information regarding the genetic landscape of cancer. It is emerging as a new tool to help in the early detection of cancer.

Various pharmaceutical companies are developing assays, which are marketed such as Guardant360 CDx assay, Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, InVisionFirst, Therascreen PIK3CA test, ArcherMET, ExoDx Prostate Test, Resolution ctDx Lung assay, PlasmaSELECT 64, IvyGene DX Liver Cancer Test, LiquidHallmark test, FoundationOne Liquid, OncoBEAM, among others and some of which are in the pipeline such as CancerIntercept Detect, Exact Science's DNA methylation-based liquid biopsy test, Parsortix, Grail's liquid biopsy cancer test are expected to enter the market by 2026 as effective therapies.

Looking forward to other developments that have taken place in the liquid biopsy diagnostics, three technologies which are being developed comprise of Liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing panel (NuProbe), Liquid Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer (OncoCell MDx Inc.) and Liquid biopsy RAS biomarker test (Merck/AmoyDx).

The market for Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics devices is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D and better turnaround time. Along with this, technological advancements elevating the liquid biopsy market are factors responsible for the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Competitors in Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Pipeline and Market

Guardant Health

Roche

Neo Genomics

Qiagen

ArcherDX

Bio-Techne

Resolution Bioscience

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine (LAM)

Lucence Diagnostics

Foundation Medicine Inc

Biocept

Sysmex Ionostics Inc

Veridex LLC (Janssen Diagnostics)

Biodesix

Pathway Genomics

Exact Sciences

Angle Plc

GRAIL Inc.

NuProbe

OncoCell MDx Inc

Merck

AmoyDx

Know more about the key companies involved @ Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Insights Key Companies

Table of Content

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics 3 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics: Background and Overview 4 Liquid Biopsy Devices: Marketed Products 5 Liquid Biopsy Devices: Pipeline Products 6 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics: Other Developments 7 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics: Competitive Analysis 8 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics: Analytical Perspective 9 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Market Drivers 10 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Market Barriers 11 Appendix 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Visit to know more about the report offerings @ Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Market

The report provides comprehensive insight for clients venturing into the Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics devices and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics by offering a detailed picture of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm including detailed chapters for marketed products and upcoming therapies.

The report portrays a detailed review of both the pipeline and marketed products in 7MM and competitive analysis by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after a thorough primary and secondary research into the Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics market.

Related Reports

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market' report.

Pancreatic Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Pancreatic Cancer-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025' report.

Cervical Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Cervical Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030' report.

Prostate cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Prostate cancer Market- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030' report.

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market

DelveInsight's 'Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS)-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025' report.

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025' report.

Holter Monitor Market

DelveInsight's 'Holter Monitor (HM)-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025' report.

Defibrillator Market

DelveInsight's 'Defibrillator-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025' report.

Visit for Healthcare Consulting Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP