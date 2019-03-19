Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents, and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).



This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy.The report then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development.



Key forces driving the market are enumerated.



The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018. Industry subsectors analyzed include advanced sequencing instruments; droplet digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction); target enrichment; single-cell DNA polymerase; non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT); fetal-cell NIPT; CTC (circulating tumor cell) capture and detection; and liquid biopsy.



The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics, and other), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Rest of World).



Market data covers 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).



More than 175 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.



BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018, including key alliance trends.



- 32 data tables and 54 additional tables

- Industry analysis of the liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies market

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by application, biomarker type, analysis platform, analysis purpose and geographical region

- Discussion of several significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy market development

- Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and highlight how liquid biopsy enabling technologies address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders

- Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances data

- Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Cygnus Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore, Qiagen, Quantum Biosystems, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Liquid biopsy is an attractive option as a supplement or alternative to doing a tissue biopsy for applications in reproductive health, cancer and transplant medicine.Liquid biopsy involves detecting and analyzing "foreign"-derived biomarkers present in body fluids such as blood or urine.



The origin of the biomarker defines the liquid biopsy application: tumor (cancer applications); fetus (prenatal screening applications); or transplanted organ (transplant medicine applications).



Biomarker types of most interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations.



Competitors clusters around each of the three applications segments — non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPT), cancer and transplant medicine — although there is recent movement across the segments by some companies.



When compared with conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need: a biopsy that is non-invasive and has little or no risk of medical complications.The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility first occurred in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration.



Substantial progress is being made in the average-risk pregnancy NIPT market segment and in some applications in cancer and transplant medicine.



