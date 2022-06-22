Liquid Detergent Market Size to Grow by USD 11.43 Billion | 37% growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Liquid Detergent Market: Product Landscape

Liquid Laundry Detergent: The laundry detergent segment is a liquid cleansing agent that differs from soap or powder detergent but can emulsify oils and hold dirt in suspension. It is used for washing clothes. This demand for liquid laundry detergent stems from its increased adoption. The segment will hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period.

Liquid Dishwashing Detergent

Liquid Detergent Market: Geographic Landscape

North America: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Germany, Canada, China, and France are the key markets for global liquid detergent market in North America.

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Liquid Detergent Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Offline

Online

Companies Covered with their product offerings:

Amway Corp: The company offers liquid detergent products such as SA8 Liquid Concentrated Laundry Detergent and Home SA8 Delicate Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as SA8 Liquid Concentrated Laundry Detergent and Home SA8 Delicate Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Sparkling Fresh Scent and OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Refreshing Lavender and Lily Scent.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Sparkling Fresh Scent and OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Refreshing Lavender and Lily Scent. Colgate-Palmolive Co.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Palmolive Professional Dishwashing Liquid, Ajax Lemon Dish Liquid, and Ajax Orange Triple Action Dish Liquid.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as Palmolive Professional Dishwashing Liquid, Ajax Lemon Dish Liquid, and Ajax Orange Triple Action Dish Liquid. Fena (P) Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Nip Active Dishwash Gel.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as Nip Active Dishwash Gel. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Ezee Winter Wear , Ezee 2-in-1 Liquid Detergent, and Ezee Silk and Chiffon.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as , Ezee 2-in-1 Liquid Detergent, and and Chiffon. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: The company offers liquid detergent products such as all free clear pure detergent, all free clear clean care liquid detergent, and all free clear odor relief liquid detergent.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as all free clear pure detergent, all free clear clean care liquid detergent, and all free clear odor relief liquid detergent. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Ujala Crisp and Shine.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as Ujala Crisp and Shine. Kao Corp.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Attack Zero, Attack Zero Low Suds, and Attack Ultra Power.

The company offers liquid detergent products such as Attack Zero, Attack Zero Low Suds, and Attack Ultra Power. LG Household & Health Care Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent product brands such as Babience.

The company offers liquid detergent product brands such as Babience. Lion Corp.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as TOP SUPER NANOX and TOP Clear Liquid.

Liquid Detergent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp ., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Fena (P) Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Kao Corp., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., and Lion Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Liquid laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Liquid laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Liquid laundry detergent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Liquid dishwashing detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Liquid dishwashing detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Liquid dishwashing detergent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Geography

8.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amway Corp .

Exhibit 50: Amway Corp . - Overview



Exhibit 51: Amway Corp . - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Amway Corp . – Key news



Exhibit 53: Amway Corp . - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Amway Corp . - Segment focus

11.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 55: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 60: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Fena (P) Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Fena (P) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Fena (P) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Fena (P) Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 71: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 74: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.9 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 79: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Kao Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Exhibit 84: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 87: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Lion Corp.

Exhibit 89: Lion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Lion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Lion Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Lion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Lion Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

