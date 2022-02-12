Liquid Fertilizer Market to Grow by USD 1.92 billion | AgroLiquid and Agrotiger Philippines Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Feb 12, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the liquid fertilizer market is estimated to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.22%.
For additional information about the liquid fertilizer market, Download Free Sample Report
Liquid Fertilizer Market: Drivers
The increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizer is one of the key factors driving the liquid fertilizer market growth. Moreover, the increasing agricultural activities across the world will drive the use of nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers during the forecast period, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the global liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period.
To know about additional drivers impacting the growth of the liquid fertilizer market. Request Free Sample Report
Liquid Fertilizer Market: Challenges
Stringent regulation on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers is one of the key challenges to the global liquid fertilizer market growth. The contaminated or spilled fertilizer, if not treated properly, can create serious health and environmental issues. Moreover, decomposition during transportation and storage leads to the release of toxic gases and hazardous situations. Thus, major regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set regulations about the handling, storage, and transportation of solid ammonium nitrate, which need to be followed by the manufacturers and suppliers.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Liquid Fertilizer Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the liquid fertilizer market by type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC led the liquid fertilizer market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the significant increase in prevalence for a high protein-based diet in highly-populated countries such as China and India.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a free sample report
Liquid Fertilizer Market: Vendors Analysis
AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the Liquid Fertilizer market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:
- AgroLiquid - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as NResponse Urea-Based Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer and PrimAgro N Biological and Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer.
- Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.
- COMPO EXPERT GmbH - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.
- EuroChem Group AG - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Aqualis UP Solub, Aqualis MAP Solub, and Aqualis SOP Solub.
- FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Big Bloom Liquid Plant Food, Grow Big Liquid Plant Food, and Tiger Bloom Liquid Plant Food.
Related Reports:
Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Potash Fertilizers Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Liquid Fertilizer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.90
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2020
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5.Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
5.3 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Potassium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Micronutrients - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 33: ?Customer landscape?
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 20210-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers
8.1.2 Ease of application
8.1.3 Increasing demand from emerging countries
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers
8.2.2 Health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers
8.2.3 Limited availability of raw material and high pricing of liquid fertilizers
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers
8.3.2 Growing awareness of organic fertilizers
8.3.3 Growing market for fruits and vegetables
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AgroLiquid
Exhibit 54: AgroLiquid - Overview
Exhibit 55: AgroLiquid - Product and service
Exhibit 56: AgroLiquid - Key offerings
10.4 Agrotiger Philippines Corp.
Exhibit 57: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Key offerings
10.5 COMPO EXPERT GmbH
Exhibit 60: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 61: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 62: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key news
Exhibit 63: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key offerings
10.6 EuroChem Group AG
Exhibit 64: EuroChem Group AG - Overview
Exhibit 65: EuroChem Group AG - Product and service
Exhibit 66: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings
10.7 FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co.
Exhibit 67: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Overview
Exhibit 68: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Key offerings
10.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Exhibit 70: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 73: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 K S AG
Exhibit 75: K S AG - Overview
Exhibit 76: K S AG - Business segments
Exhibit 77: K S AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: K S AG - Segment focus
10.10 OCP SA
Exhibit 79: OCP SA - Overview
Exhibit 80: OCP SA - Business segments
Exhibit 81: OCP SA - Key news
Exhibit 82: OCP SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: OCP SA - Segment focus
10.11 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
Exhibit 84: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview
Exhibit 85: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus
10.12 Yara International ASA
Exhibit 88: Yara International ASA - Overview
Exhibit 89: Yara International ASA - Business segments
Exhibit 90: Yara International ASA - Key offerings
Exhibit 91: Yara International ASA - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 95: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article