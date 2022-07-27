Liquid Hand Soap Market worth USD 4.7 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Tube packaging type segment is set to cross USD 760 million by 2028. Liquid hand soap in tube packaging has wider adoption by consumer who travel frequently. Tube packaging has many benefits such as space saving, easy to carry, and easy to use. This has led to increase its product demand. Additionally, rising innovation in packaging, differentiation in product size, and color will spur the market expansion.

Pharmaceutical stores segment exceeded USD 665 million in 2021 and estimated to register 8% CAGR by 2028. Pharmaceutical stores have faster delivery timelines as compared to other retail channels. Regional governments have also mandated and authorized expansion of pharmaceutical stores in frequent distances, and they are operable throughout the day thereby giving an edge over its other retail channels such as online, hypermarket, and others.

Increasing government expenditure on healthcare and upsurging demand for sanitation & cleaning product will foster the market landscape.

Online distributional channel is projected to reach USD 975 million by 2028. As, online platform provides subscription models to its consumer which consists of frequent discounts.

Liquid hand soap market from commercial application segment is likely to witness 7% CAGR through 2028. The stringent rule by governments to maintain hygiene in commercial sector has increased the market value. The rising awareness towards maintenance of hygiene has turned into a rise in the demand for liquid hand soap in offices, schools, societies, and other public places.

Organic segment is predicted to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The "Moving to Organic" trend is one of the defining trends bolstering the business revenue. These are extremely preferred by consumers as they have excellent healing properties and contain natural oils and glycerin with no chemical antibacterial toxins.

Asia pacific liquid hand soap market is projected to expand at 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to growing urban population along with rising hygiene awareness. Regional government awareness campaigns and celebrities' endorsement is also expected to positively impact market growth. For example, Indian government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Total Sanitation Campaign is rising hygiene aware among rural population which is anticipated to influence market statistics of the region.

Some of the key market players operating in the liquid hand soap industry include Unilever, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, 3M, Reckitt, Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.