Liquid I.V. Launches New Product Line in Costco Nationwide, Bringing Energy Multiplier to Millions

With the launch of their iconic Hydration Multiplier in 2019, the brand has quickly become the fastest growing hydration brand at the retail giant. Since then, Liquid I.V. has continued to expand with new flavors of the non-GMO, vegan, electrolyte drink mix which provides 2-3 more hydration than water alone. The brand has powered all of their drink mixes with CTT®, an innovative bio-delivery system designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream.

"Consumers are getting smarter and smarter about what goes into their bodies," said Sean Lavin, Liquid I.V.'s VP of Mission & Innovation. "With Energy Multiplier, we've created a beverage that offers a cutting-edge caffeinated blend - perfect for someone looking to boost their energy and their wellness. The vitamins and natural antioxidants from Matcha green tea, Guayusa, and Ginger provide a unique burst of sustained energy when people need it most."

Like the iconic Hydration Multiplier, Energy Multiplier is powered by CTT®, or Cellular Transport Technology, and boasts a proprietary blend of Matcha, Guayusa and Ginger with roughly 100mg of natural caffeine providing sustained energy throughout the day with no crash. Energy Multiplier is comparable to 1-2 cups of coffee and tastes delicious, making the supercharged drink mix a healthy alternative to coffee and sugary energy beverages. The convenient, travel-friendly sticks are perfectly portable for on-the-go consumption or just as the mid-day slump hits. The brand launched its innovative Energy Multiplier on Liquid-IV.com in late 2019 and quickly amassed a loyal consumer base and avid influencer fans.

About Liquid I.V.: Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. 1 stick of Liquid I.V. can provide 2-3x the hydration of water alone and contains 5 essential vitamins. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 5 million servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 30,000 locations across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com .

