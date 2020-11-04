Liquid Media to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 5th

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the "Company", "Liquid Media" or "Liquid") (Nasdaq: YVR), an entertainment company that empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms, today announced that Daniel Cruz, CFO, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Liquid, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5, 2020. Cruz will be joined by special guest Tyler Bushnell, Co-Founder and CEO of Polycade, the connected arcade platform invented by the son of Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, which enables retro-enthusiasts to play classic games in the 21st century. Liquid and Polycade recently announced a partnership to make all of Liquid's retro gaming titles available for the Polycade Game Store launching this fall. Liquid's retro games will also be available via Polycade commercial models, which can be installed in virtually any business and come preloaded with classic titles.

DATE: November 5, 2020

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HDdBgd



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.



Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver's media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid's mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms.



Liquid Media's leadership team includes Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor / producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Managing Director Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran Media + Entertainment expert), alongside Advisory Board members Wilson J. Tang (acclaimed digital entertainment veteran), Andrew Kaplan (capital markets strategist) and Michael Timothy Doyle (veteran interactive entertainment industry production executive). Each brings decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company's mission.



Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

About Polycade Inc.



Polycade Inc. is on a mission to build community through gaming by combining the social arcade experience with modern games and technology. Users can experience Polycade through the Polycade Arcade Cabinet and the downloadable Polycade software. Created by Tyler Bushnell, son of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell, the unique IP created by Polycade allows users to play games from any generation and use one interface to combine all of their favorite platforms.



Polycade's founders include Tyler Bushnell, CEO and Jake Galler, COO. Investors include Founders Fund, Wavemaker Partners, and MVP All-Star Fund.



About Virtual Investor Conferences



Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com