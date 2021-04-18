Liquid now supports instant USD settlement on the Silvergate Exchange Network

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms by trade volume, is working with Silvergate Bank, a California-based Federal Reserve member bank, to improve market access and increase trading opportunities for Liquid's clients.

Liquid has announced it has completed integration with Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), an internal settlement platform developed by Silvergate Bank. Liquid users depositing and withdrawing USD via SEN will have funds credited and available for trading at Liquid Exchange near real-time 24/7.

The automation is already live for deposit and withdrawal services.

Integration of SEN will be key to Liquid's Stablecoin Exchange Initiative. Clients will be able to trade fiat and stablecoins 24/7.

Some of the ways in which SEN integration will help accelerate the growth of Stablecoin initiative on Liquid will be risk-free arbitrage opportunities and state-of-the-art market access.

Liquid is more accessible than ever. Instant settlement 24/7 provides counterparties with more opportunities to trade on Liquid during fast markets.

"By integrating with Silvergate Bank SEN network and enabling zero cost, instant deposits & withdrawals 24/7, Liquid is confirming our commitment to innovation and improving crypto market access for all market participants. With our innovative Multi-Market Order (MMO) technology, development of stablecoin and Digital FX trading, the past regional inefficiencies and price dislocations are quickly being replaced with deep liquidity and efficient price discovery. Liquid looks forward to further collaboration with Silvergate Bank to better serve the growing global crypto trading market," Seth Melamed, Chief Operations Officer, Liquid.

About Liquid:

Liquid is a leading global fintech company founded in 2014, with offices in Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam. Liquid was the first exchange licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency in 2017, and in 2019 the exchange's yearly trading volume exceeded 60bn USD. The Company is continuing its focused expansion into 2021 with the development of the "Liquid Stablecoin Exchange," a trading & payments platform focused on leveraging the growth of stablecoins.

