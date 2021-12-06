Liquid Polybutadiene Market Grow by USD 964.95 Million | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application is notably driving the liquid polybutadiene market growth. This specialty chemical is mainly used in manufacturing tires in the automotive industry as it helps in controlling the balance of grip, increase fuel efficiency, and offers higher resistance to wear and tear, superior performance, and long shelf life. As a result, with the growth of the automotive industry, the demand for polybutadiene-based tires will increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for liquid polybutadiene in APAC Countries such as Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China and surging demand-supply gap for natural rubber will further accelerate the market growth in the long run.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating crude oil prices will challenge market growth. The price fluctuations and non-availability of raw materials can affect the cost of the products and operations of the vendors in the market. Thus, fluctuating crude oil prices will have a significant negative impact on the growth of the global liquid polybutadiene market during the forecast period. In addition, other factors including health hazards due to exposure to 1,3-butadiene and stringent regulations and policies will further hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The liquid polybutadiene market report is segmented by End-user (transportation, construction, industrial manufacturing, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The transportation end-user sector will witness the highest market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market share during the forecast period. In the transportation segment, liquid polybutadiene is used primarily in manufacturing tires, rubber compounding, hoses, and other products, owing to its high resistance to wear. It is also used in bumpers, sidewalls of tires, rim cushions, bead fillers, and other components. The rising number of automotive vehicles across the world will drive the demand for such components, which, in turn, will drive the demand for liquid polybutadiene during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC held the largest liquid polybutadiene market share in 2020 and will lead the market growth contributing 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for liquid polybutadiene in APAC. The liquid polybutadiene market in APAC is mainly driven by the use of liquid polybutadiene in end-user industries such as automotive and construction. The presence of leading automotive manufacturers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will augment the demand for liquid polybutadiene in the manufacturing of various automotive components and tires. In the construction industry, liquid polybutadiene is used in hose pipes and fittings, owing to characteristic properties such as excellent elastic properties, low hysteresis loss, and resistance to low temperatures. As a result, the growth of these industries will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Some Companies Mentioned

ARLANXEO



Eni Spa



Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.



JSR Corp.



Kuraray Co., Ltd.



LANXESS AG



Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.



RAG-Stiftung



Synthomer Plc



TotalEnergies SE

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 964.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARLANXEO, Eni Spa , Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

