Liquid Polybutadiene Market to Record a CAGR of 5.35%| Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application to boost market growth | Technavio

Jun 02, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the Liquid Polybutadiene Market during the forecasted period is USD 964.95 million, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 5.35% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, market segmentation by end-user (transportation, construction, industrial manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) is extensively covered in this study. ARLANXEO, Eni Spa, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE are among the major vendors profiled in the liquid polybutadiene market study.
Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
|
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 964.95 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, US, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ARLANXEO, Eni Spa , Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segmentation
The transportation segment's share of the liquid polybutadiene market will expand significantly. Because of its great wear resistance, liquid polybutadiene is mostly utilized in the transportation sector to make tyres, rubber compounds, hoses, and other items. The growing number of automobiles on the road throughout the world will increase demand for such components, which will in turn increase demand for liquid polybutadiene.
- End-user
- Transportation
- Construction
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth. The liquid polybutadiene market report covers the following areas:
- Liquid Polybutadiene Market Size
- Liquid Polybutadiene Market Trends
- Liquid Polybutadiene Market Industry Analysis
Liquid Polybutadiene Market product insights
- ARLANXEO- The company offers liquid polybutadiene that optimize tire compositions, improving grip, fuel economy, and overall lifetime.
- Eni Spa - The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Low C.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.- The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Poly bd, Poly ip, and EPOL.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARLANXEO
- Eni Spa
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- JSR Corp.
- LANXESS AG
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
- RAG-Stiftung
- Synthomer Plc
- TotalEnergies SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article