Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 – 600 M3H; 600 – 3,000 M3H; 3,000 – 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026, owing to the increasing global energy consumption and steadily rising gas transportation sector.

By type, two-stage is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry will lead to an increase in the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps. By type, the two-stage pumps are more efficient at much higher vacuum levels. Also, they are better suited for handling solvents at much higher levels of vacuum.

By flow rate, 3000-10,000 m3/h segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The liquid ring vacuum pumps with a flow rate of 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps. Medium capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps are used in diverse applications across industries such as oil & gas and petrochemical & chemical. High demand from pulp & paper, oil & gas, power generation, and chemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market in 2020, in terms of value

North America is expected to be the second-largest market for liquid ring vacuum pumps during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps from water and wastewater treatment plants in the region. Also, industries such as food & beverage, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical are driving the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps in the region.

The key market players include Busch Vacuum Solutions (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd (US), DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc. (US), Vooner (US), Graham Corporation (US), Cutes Corp. (China), Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd (China), OMEL (Brazil), PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd. (Mexico), Samson Pumps (Denmark), and Speck (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, acquisitions, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions as their growth strategies.

