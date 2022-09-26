Liquid Sand Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 619.1 Million, Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Sand Paper Market by Application (Home, Office, and Industry) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the liquid sand paper market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 619.1 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Sand Paper Market 2022-2026

By application, the home segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Liquid sand paper is a painting tool that is used to refinish surfaces. It is used when surfaces must be trued or corrected to obtain a decorative finish. Liquid sand paper is also used to prepare difficult-to-reach areas and small surfaces. It is used for shaving dry paint runs off newly painted surfaces, scraping excess paint and wood off doors and window openings, and reshaping details in existing wood trims. Liquid sand paper transforms blistered coatings and damaged surfaces when used appropriately.

The construction sector is shifting its focus on new areas of development, such as the refurbishment of homes, owing to the increasing need for space to build. Liquid sandpaper is used to prepare and refinish the surface during refurbishment projects. Hence, the increasing demand for refurbishment will drive the growth of the liquid sand paper in the home segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver

The increasing number of infrastructure projects is driving the growth of the market. The number of infrastructure projects is rising across the world owing to population growth and regulatory support from various government authorities. In developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, the construction of commercial and residential buildings is increasing. in addition, some countries are increasing their construction spending. The rise in the number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is leading to an increase in the demand for paints. Moreover, the demand for artistic, corrosion-resistant, and colorful wall textures is increasing, which will drive the growth of the paint industry. The increasing need to enhance the exteriors of commercial buildings for aesthetic purposes will also fuel the demand for paints. Thus, the rising demand for painting tools and accessories will increase the demand for liquid sandpaper.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd

Akzo Nobel NV

Allied Piano and Finish LLC

Ballistic Bowling

Formax Manufacturing

Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG

Konig UK

KWH Group Ltd

Neo Tac Inc

RPM International Inc.

Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co

Swing Paints Ltd

The Savogran Co.

Univar Solutions Inc.

W.M. BARR Co Inc

Wilson Imperial Co

Related Reports

Liquid Sand Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 619.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Allied Piano and Finish LLC, Ballistic Bowling, Formax Manufacturing, Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG, Konig UK, KWH Group Ltd, Neo Tac Inc, RPM International Inc., Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co, Swing Paints Ltd, The Savogran Co., Univar Solutions Inc., W.M. BARR Co Inc, and Wilson Imperial Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

