Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to grow by USD 789.56 mn from 2021 to 2025|CHT Group and Dow Inc. among key contributors to growth|Technavio

The liquid silicone rubber market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing demand for lightweight materials as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The liquid silicone rubber market covers the following areas:

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Sizing

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Forecast

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

CHT Group

Dow Inc.

Elkem ASA

KCC Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

REISS MANUFACTURING INC.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 789.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHT Group, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING INC., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

