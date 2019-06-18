Liquid Web Announces New Partnerships with WPMerge and AffiliateWP to Add Additional Functionality to their Managed Application Product Lines

LANSING, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, (www.liquidweb.com), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to SMBs today announced partnerships with WPMerge and AffiliateWP to bring additional bundled features to their Managed Application product lines. Liquid Web continues to redefine Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce by including WPMerge into their Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce bundles and AffiliateWP into the Managed WooCommerce bundle at no charge.

Freelancers, agencies, and store owners have long known the challenge of testing changes on staging sites before pushing updates to their production websites and stores. This can be especially difficult on WooCommerce because blog posts and orders use the same data structures for storage. WPMerge helps solve this problem. WPMerge is an intelligent, automated merging solution that moves changes from a staging site to a live site without overwriting any changes made to the live site - even if changes have occurred on the production site or store.

AffiliateWP, now included in Liquid Web's Managed WooCommerce offering, is an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution for building a fully-featured affiliate program for any WooCommerce store. It provides online sellers with all the tools needed to launch and grow an affiliate program that drives sales and grows revenue to their online businesses. "One of the most important dynamics in bringing traffic to your store is the ability to reward people for sharing the news," said Chris Lema, VP of Products and Innovation. "As we continue to build the most complete open source eCommerce platform, it made sense to make sure every store owner and store builder could count on AffiliateWP being available for them to use," said Lema.

Liquid Web is dedicated to the success of SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. By bundling these two products with their Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce offerings, Liquid Web continues to create a platform that helps customers focus on what matters to them: growing their business.

Visit Liquid Web's Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce to learn more.

About Liquid Web

Marking its 21st anniversary, Liquid Web powers online content, commerce, and potential for SMB entrepreneurs and the designers, developers, and digital agencies who create for them. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. Liquid Web offers a broad portfolio designed so customers can choose a hosting solution that is hands-on or hands-off or a hybrid of the two. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings, including bare metal servers, fully managed hosting, Managed WordPress, and Managed WooCommerce Hosting, and continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its web-reliant, professional customers. With over 32,000 customers spanning 150 countries, the company has assembled a world-class team, global data centers and an expert group of 24/7/365 solution engineers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding company has been recognized among INC Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for eleven years. For more information, please visit https://www.liquidweb.com/, or read our blog posts at https://www.liquidweb.com/blog/. Stay up to date with all Liquid Web events on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*2018 Net Promoter Score of 65

Contact: Mayra Pena, mpena@liquidweb.com

SOURCE Liquid Web

Related Links

https://www.liquidweb.com

