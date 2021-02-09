Liquid Web Partners with Alert Logic to enhance security offerings

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, ( https://www.liquidweb.com ), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMB's), today announced the launch of Alert Logic Threat Management System available to add onto Dedicated Servers and VMware Private Cloud, giving customers an industry-standard managed detection and response service.

Budget-minded small businesses often find it hard to justify the incremental cost of a solid security solution- until tragedy hits. As the frequency of cyber-attacks grows, web-based businesses not only need protection during an attack but also need prevention, logging, and analysis to prevent attacks from happening in the future. "Alert Logic offers a full end-to-end security solution at a higher level than an entry-point product," said Melanie Purkis, Director of Products for Managed Hosting. "Customers can take advantage of Alert Logic's 24/7 threat detection and monitoring, which includes Alert Logic's global SOC, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and personalized, hands-on service that starts during qualification and continues throughout the full relationship with Liquid Web and Alert Logic. This is a product that our customers have asked for by name, so we are excited to add this to our portfolio," said Purkis.